Shifting Global Ties: The Growing Economic Alliance Between China and the Gulf

News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-12 | 12:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Shifting Global Ties: The Growing Economic Alliance Between China and the Gulf
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Shifting Global Ties: The Growing Economic Alliance Between China and the Gulf

A report by Theresia Rahmeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
In 2018, the US became the world's largest oil producer. Years before that, it had already begun reducing its reliance on Gulf oil. The US has since become the largest supplier of oil to the European Union, after the EU successfully adapted to shifts in the oil market and significantly reduced its dependence on Russian oil.

This shift has made Gulf oil less important to the West, with countries like China, India, and Japan becoming the largest importers from the Gulf. Amid these global changes, China and the Gulf are now closer than ever before, and this growing relationship is set to have a major impact on the global economy. Together, these two entities represent 22% of the global economy, according to an analysis by Oliver Wyman.

This is why, when the Chinese Premier and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met, the main topic of discussion was the oil and energy sector. The relationship between China and the Gulf has developed rapidly, with China now importing 80% of its oil from the Gulf. At the same time, Gulf countries have been increasingly importing consumer goods from China in recent years.

In 2023, trade between China and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries reached approximately $287 billion, according to Chinese customs data. Saudi Arabia accounts for nearly 40% of this trade, according to GCC data.

Beyond oil, Riyadh is actively working to involve Chinese companies more deeply in the major projects that are central to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. The changing map of global economic interests could present new investment and trade opportunities for the GCC countries with China, and these opportunities are expected to significantly boost economic growth in the region.

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Economy

Gulf

China

LBCI Next
Israel's Northern Front Left Unprepared Amid Rising Tensions with Lebanon
First face-to-face showdown: Trump-Harris heated presidential debate touch on key topics
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-09-11

In Riyadh, China's Premier Li urges accelerated Gulf trade talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:43

UN report: Gaza economy shrinks to less than a sixth of its pre-war size

LBCI
World News
06:27

China's Xi to attend BRICS summit in Russia

LBCI
World News
01:37

Saudi crude oil supplies to China will rise to 46 million barrels in October

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Salameh's $42 Million Embezzlement Case Awaits Crucial Developments Next Week

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Shalamcheh-Basra Railway: A New Economic Lifeline Connecting Iran, Iraq, and Syrian Ports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Israel's Northern Front Left Unprepared Amid Rising Tensions with Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-11

First face-to-face showdown: Trump-Harris heated presidential debate touch on key topics

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Israel's Northern Front Left Unprepared Amid Rising Tensions with Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Shifting Global Ties: The Growing Economic Alliance Between China and the Gulf

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-05

Hamas source to LBCI: Netanyahu's stance on Philadelphi Corridor is driven by political motives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-11

Israel's proposal for Yahya Sinwar: A new governance for Gaza or a political maneuver?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Middle East Airlines announces flight schedule and adjustments for September 16-30, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over many regions in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Israel's Northern Front Left Unprepared Amid Rising Tensions with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:17

Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon kills three, including child

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Arab League reaffirms solidarity with Lebanon amid Israeli aggression: Foreign Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:29

Judge Bilal Halawi hears testimony from lawyer Michel Tueni as Bar Association decides on immunity

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Speaker Berri to EU chief Borrell: Lebanon does not seek war, but has the right to defend itself

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More