News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Jdeideh landfill damaged after overnight fire; environmental, health concerns rise
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-13 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Jdeideh landfill damaged after overnight fire; environmental, health concerns rise
Report by Mario Doueiri, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
The Jdeideh landfill was devastated after a fire erupted around 6 p.m. Thursday and burned through the night.
Despite Civil Defense efforts to control the blaze, the harmful effects on the environment and air quality in this densely populated area remain difficult to manage.
Smoke blanketed surrounding streets throughout the night, creating hazardous conditions.
Emissions from the fire are expected to persist for several days.
Inhaling toxic substances released from burning waste poses significant health risks.
Established in 2016, the Jdeideh landfill was part of a temporary 40-month plan to handle household waste following the closure of the Naameh landfill that May.
The site has undergone several expansions and was constructed near oil tanks, raising concerns about a potential disaster if the fire were to spread to them.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Jdeideh
Landfill
Damage
Fire
Civil Defense
Next
Israel maintains silence after Syria raid amid growing tensions
Shifting Global Ties: The Growing Economic Alliance Between China and the Gulf
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-08-22
Rocket fired from Lebanon damages building in Zar'it, Israel
Middle East News
2024-08-22
Rocket fired from Lebanon damages building in Zar'it, Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-07
Twelve Israeli airstrikes trigger fires in South Lebanon; citizens injured by shelling
Lebanon News
2024-09-07
Twelve Israeli airstrikes trigger fires in South Lebanon; citizens injured by shelling
0
Middle East News
2024-09-03
Israeli Army says explosive drone launched from Lebanon falls in Menara, sparks fires
Middle East News
2024-09-03
Israeli Army says explosive drone launched from Lebanon falls in Menara, sparks fires
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Saudi Arabia Hosts Global AI Summit: A Gateway to Economic Transformation and Innovation
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Saudi Arabia Hosts Global AI Summit: A Gateway to Economic Transformation and Innovation
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel maintains silence after Syria raid amid growing tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel maintains silence after Syria raid amid growing tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-12
Shifting Global Ties: The Growing Economic Alliance Between China and the Gulf
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-12
Shifting Global Ties: The Growing Economic Alliance Between China and the Gulf
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-12
Salameh's $42 Million Embezzlement Case Awaits Crucial Developments Next Week
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-12
Salameh's $42 Million Embezzlement Case Awaits Crucial Developments Next Week
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-10
UK foreign secretary says: 'Shocking' Gaza strike shows need for truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-10
UK foreign secretary says: 'Shocking' Gaza strike shows need for truce
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel maintains silence after Syria raid amid growing tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel maintains silence after Syria raid amid growing tensions
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-12
Salameh's $42 Million Embezzlement Case Awaits Crucial Developments Next Week
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-12
Salameh's $42 Million Embezzlement Case Awaits Crucial Developments Next Week
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:14
Israeli airstrike in Kfarjoz, southern Lebanon, kills three
Lebanon News
01:14
Israeli airstrike in Kfarjoz, southern Lebanon, kills three
2
Lebanon News
04:47
Cholera bacteria detected in Litani River, authorities warn of health risks
Lebanon News
04:47
Cholera bacteria detected in Litani River, authorities warn of health risks
3
Lebanon News
08:28
Egyptian ambassador tells Speaker Berri: Dialogue between Quintet, Lebanese parties will lead to progress on presidential issue
Lebanon News
08:28
Egyptian ambassador tells Speaker Berri: Dialogue between Quintet, Lebanese parties will lead to progress on presidential issue
4
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Jdeideh landfill damaged after overnight fire; environmental, health concerns rise
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Jdeideh landfill damaged after overnight fire; environmental, health concerns rise
6
Lebanon News
08:04
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib meets French ambassador, UNHCR official to discuss return of 30,000 Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
08:04
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib meets French ambassador, UNHCR official to discuss return of 30,000 Syrian refugees
7
Middle East News
01:22
US shifts one aircraft carrier away from Middle East
Middle East News
01:22
US shifts one aircraft carrier away from Middle East
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel maintains silence after Syria raid amid growing tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Israel maintains silence after Syria raid amid growing tensions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More