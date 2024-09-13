Jdeideh landfill damaged after overnight fire; environmental, health concerns rise

News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-13 | 13:00
High views
Jdeideh landfill damaged after overnight fire; environmental, health concerns rise
Jdeideh landfill damaged after overnight fire; environmental, health concerns rise

Report by Mario Doueiri, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

The Jdeideh landfill was devastated after a fire erupted around 6 p.m. Thursday and burned through the night.

Despite Civil Defense efforts to control the blaze, the harmful effects on the environment and air quality in this densely populated area remain difficult to manage.

Smoke blanketed surrounding streets throughout the night, creating hazardous conditions.

Emissions from the fire are expected to persist for several days.

Inhaling toxic substances released from burning waste poses significant health risks.

Established in 2016, the Jdeideh landfill was part of a temporary 40-month plan to handle household waste following the closure of the Naameh landfill that May.

The site has undergone several expansions and was constructed near oil tanks, raising concerns about a potential disaster if the fire were to spread to them.

