'Lebanon is beautiful': Emiratis return as UAE lifts travel ban

07-05-2025 | 13:15
‘Lebanon is beautiful’: Emiratis return as UAE lifts travel ban
2min
‘Lebanon is beautiful’: Emiratis return as UAE lifts travel ban

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

"Lebanon is beautiful, and we are happy that relations have returned to normal," said one of the first Emiratis to arrive in the country, expressing enthusiasm after the United Arab Emirates lifted its travel ban.

Emirati arrivals are subject to a mandatory process outlined by the UAE Foreign Ministry. Travelers must register with a service called “Twajudi” to ensure effective communication during their stay. 

They are required to provide their accommodation details in Lebanon, update those details if they change, and list emergency contact numbers. They must also specify the purpose of their visit.

Upon returning to the UAE, travelers must inform authorities through the same service. Violating these procedures may result in suspended travel privileges and legal consequences.

On the Lebanese side, Emirati visitors were welcomed with flowers and baklava. According to LBCI, the group included about seven people.

Lebanon's information minister attended on behalf of the president and emphasized efforts to eliminate obstacles facing tourists. He expressed hope that the next step would involve Saudi nationals.

Following the UAE’s move, attention has turned to Saudi Arabia, which may also decide to lift its travel ban— a decision tied to Lebanon’s improving security, including tighter measures enforced by the state to protect both citizens and tourists.
 

Gulf signals return: Arab Fund pledges fresh support for Lebanon’s recovery
Hezbollah tip-off helps Turkey foil plot to smuggle explosive pagers into Lebanon—Details emerge
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-05

Rocket fallout: Lebanon advances with Hamas handovers, tensions ease

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

Transport minister tells LBCI: Security 'under control' at Beirut airport, upgrades underway

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

UK eases Lebanon travel advisory, maintains warnings for certain areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-16

Israeli army opens fire on Houla, kills woman, injures several, and captures individuals: Security source tells LBCI

