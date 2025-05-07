News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
19
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
19
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gulf signals return: Arab Fund pledges fresh support for Lebanon’s recovery
News Bulletin Reports
07-05-2025 | 12:47
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Gulf signals return: Arab Fund pledges fresh support for Lebanon’s recovery
Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
"There's a new government, a new and fast-moving spirit—this encouraged us to be among the first visitors to Lebanon," said Bader Mohammed Al-Saad, Director General and Chairman of the Board of the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development.
This visit is the latest indication that the international community, particularly Gulf countries, is beginning to recognize signs of change in Lebanon.
The Arab Fund delegation, based in Kuwait, reaffirmed its readiness to resume financing development projects in Lebanon after a near-total halt that lasted several years due to the country's political and economic instability.
The delegation is holding talks with top Lebanese officials—including the heads of the three branches of government, several ministers, and representatives from the Council for Development and Reconstruction—to identify priority projects in energy, education, and health sectors.
"We ask you to tell us what you need—we will study it and finance it," said Al-Saad, adding, "We believe the electricity sector is the most important."
In return for this renewed support, the Fund requests that Lebanon stay away from political interference and focus on technical expertise in project execution.
"We want to help Lebanon get back on its feet," Al-Saad said.
Since its inception, the Arab Fund has supported Lebanon with around $2 billion in development assistance, primarily through soft loans.
These have included projects such as the Litani River water transfer, the construction of Lebanese University campuses, and, most recently, a loan to the Public Housing Bank. The Fund has also provided grants and emergency humanitarian aid.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Gulf
Kuwait
Arab Fund
Support
Lebanon
Visit
Next
Israel split over Trump’s 'bombshells' on Yemen, hostages and skipped visit— the details
Hezbollah tip-off helps Turkey foil plot to smuggle explosive pagers into Lebanon—Details emerge
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:17
President Aoun vows reforms as Arab Fund resumes development support for Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:17
President Aoun vows reforms as Arab Fund resumes development support for Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-24
Arab Banks Union meets in Beirut, pledges support for crisis-hit banking sectors
Lebanon News
2025-04-24
Arab Banks Union meets in Beirut, pledges support for crisis-hit banking sectors
0
Middle East News
2025-03-17
Germany pledges fresh 300 million euros aid for Syria: FM
Middle East News
2025-03-17
Germany pledges fresh 300 million euros aid for Syria: FM
0
Middle East News
2025-03-18
EU conference pledges $6.3 billion for Syria's recovery
Middle East News
2025-03-18
EU conference pledges $6.3 billion for Syria's recovery
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
‘Lebanon is beautiful’: Emiratis return as UAE lifts travel ban
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
‘Lebanon is beautiful’: Emiratis return as UAE lifts travel ban
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Israel split over Trump’s 'bombshells' on Yemen, hostages and skipped visit— the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Israel split over Trump’s 'bombshells' on Yemen, hostages and skipped visit— the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-06
Hezbollah tip-off helps Turkey foil plot to smuggle explosive pagers into Lebanon—Details emerge
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-06
Hezbollah tip-off helps Turkey foil plot to smuggle explosive pagers into Lebanon—Details emerge
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-06
Airlines cancel flights to Israel: Houthi threats grow with military focus on Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-06
Airlines cancel flights to Israel: Houthi threats grow with military focus on Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-05
Rocket fallout: Lebanon advances with Hamas handovers, tensions ease
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-05
Rocket fallout: Lebanon advances with Hamas handovers, tensions ease
0
Lebanon News
03:58
Transport minister tells LBCI: Security 'under control' at Beirut airport, upgrades underway
Lebanon News
03:58
Transport minister tells LBCI: Security 'under control' at Beirut airport, upgrades underway
0
Lebanon News
06:12
UK eases Lebanon travel advisory, maintains warnings for certain areas
Lebanon News
06:12
UK eases Lebanon travel advisory, maintains warnings for certain areas
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-16
Israeli army opens fire on Houla, kills woman, injures several, and captures individuals: Security source tells LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-16
Israeli army opens fire on Houla, kills woman, injures several, and captures individuals: Security source tells LBCI
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:12
UK eases Lebanon travel advisory, maintains warnings for certain areas
Lebanon News
06:12
UK eases Lebanon travel advisory, maintains warnings for certain areas
2
Lebanon News
00:43
Israeli airstrike kills one in Miyeh w Miyeh, east of Sidon in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:43
Israeli airstrike kills one in Miyeh w Miyeh, east of Sidon in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
06:46
Lebanese PM pledges political reform, banking overhaul
Lebanon News
06:46
Lebanese PM pledges political reform, banking overhaul
4
Lebanon News
04:05
Hamas mourns member killed in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:05
Hamas mourns member killed in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
04:53
First UAE plane lands at Beirut Airport after flight ban lifted
Lebanon News
04:53
First UAE plane lands at Beirut Airport after flight ban lifted
6
Lebanon News
06:17
President Aoun vows reforms as Arab Fund resumes development support for Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:17
President Aoun vows reforms as Arab Fund resumes development support for Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
03:58
Transport minister tells LBCI: Security 'under control' at Beirut airport, upgrades underway
Lebanon News
03:58
Transport minister tells LBCI: Security 'under control' at Beirut airport, upgrades underway
8
Lebanon News
10:42
Israeli drone targets destroyed house in Majdal Zoun, southern Lebanon, injuring one
Lebanon News
10:42
Israeli drone targets destroyed house in Majdal Zoun, southern Lebanon, injuring one
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More