Gulf signals return: Arab Fund pledges fresh support for Lebanon’s recovery

News Bulletin Reports
07-05-2025 | 12:47
High views
Gulf signals return: Arab Fund pledges fresh support for Lebanon's recovery
Gulf signals return: Arab Fund pledges fresh support for Lebanon’s recovery

Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

"There's a new government, a new and fast-moving spirit—this encouraged us to be among the first visitors to Lebanon," said Bader Mohammed Al-Saad, Director General and Chairman of the Board of the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development.

This visit is the latest indication that the international community, particularly Gulf countries, is beginning to recognize signs of change in Lebanon.

The Arab Fund delegation, based in Kuwait, reaffirmed its readiness to resume financing development projects in Lebanon after a near-total halt that lasted several years due to the country's political and economic instability.

The delegation is holding talks with top Lebanese officials—including the heads of the three branches of government, several ministers, and representatives from the Council for Development and Reconstruction—to identify priority projects in energy, education, and health sectors.

"We ask you to tell us what you need—we will study it and finance it," said Al-Saad, adding, "We believe the electricity sector is the most important."

In return for this renewed support, the Fund requests that Lebanon stay away from political interference and focus on technical expertise in project execution.

"We want to help Lebanon get back on its feet," Al-Saad said.

Since its inception, the Arab Fund has supported Lebanon with around $2 billion in development assistance, primarily through soft loans. 

These have included projects such as the Litani River water transfer, the construction of Lebanese University campuses, and, most recently, a loan to the Public Housing Bank. The Fund has also provided grants and emergency humanitarian aid.
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
