Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



As the Lebanese government seeks to regulate the presence of Syrian refugees in the country, a recent decision has sparked controversy by allowing Syrians without legal residency or UNHCR registration to enroll in schools.



This decision, enacted through a directive from the Director General of Professional and Technical Education, Hanadi Berri, contradicts two previous circulars she issued.



In the first, Berri instructed vocational school directors to require Syrian students' identity cards with photos and residency permits. In the second, she warned that foreign students who lack the necessary documents will be removed from registration lists.



The Cabinet's decision includes several noteworthy elements, including granting a one-year grace period for undocumented Syrian students to enroll and postponing residency permit requirements and UNHCR registration until the 2025-2026 academic year.



Critics fear this may lead to a new influx of Syrian refugees into Lebanon, with some seeking to complete the school year, as the registration deadline is set for October 14, 2024.



In response, officials from the Education Ministry interpret the policy as a final opportunity to legalize the status of undocumented Syrians. The ministry plans to provide the General Security with the names and available documents of Syrian students sitting for official exams, helping authorities track and count illegal refugees, as per the Cabinet's decision.



The circular has reignited concerns over the large number of Syrian students living illegally in Lebanon. This year, the Education Ministry requested the government to issue certificates confirming the success of 24,233 Syrian students who passed official exams in 2024 but could not receive their diplomas due to lack of legal documentation.



Over the years, these diplomas have been granted through governmental or ministerial decisions, reflecting the growing number of students who have pursued education in Lebanon without legal status.



However, the decision has faced widespread criticism, prompting a response from the Education Ministry's media office, which clarified that issuing certificates does not equate to facilitating residency. The General Security still holds responsibility for carrying out the necessary legal procedures.



While the Education Ministry defends the policy as a service similar to those provided by other governmental ministries, officials at the General Security emphasize that residency permits cannot be issued to individuals who entered the country illegally.



The issue of educating Syrian refugees resurfaces annually, with Syrian students making up about 7% of vocational education and approximately 45% of primary education. The Cabinet has yet to approve a related request concerning primary education, leaving room for further developments.