The Beirut southern suburbs strike: A crushing blow to Hezbollah's elite

News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-21 | 12:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
The Beirut southern suburbs strike: A crushing blow to Hezbollah&#39;s elite
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
The Beirut southern suburbs strike: A crushing blow to Hezbollah's elite

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

The Israeli strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut was one of the most devastating for Hezbollah, targeting 16 high-ranking figures at once. Here is a look at who these figures were.

At the top of the list was Ibrahim Aqil, the most prominent among them.

Aqil was a member of the Jihad Council, Hezbollah's highest military authority, chaired by Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah. The council consists of seven members, two of whom were killed: Aqil and Fouad Shokor.

Aqil was the first person responsible for the Radwan Force, an elite Hezbollah unit responsible for planning and executing special operations. The unit is named after Imad Mughniyeh, a prominent Hezbollah leader known as al-Hajj Radwan, who was assassinated in Syria in 2008.

Unlike Hezbollah's permanent military units, which operate in specific regions—such as the Aziz Unit (from Naqoura to Ayta ash Shab), Nasr Unit (from Bint Jbeil to Hasbaya), Badr Unit (from Tebnine to Nabatieh), Haidar Unit (in the Bekaa), and Unit Ammar (in Beirut)—the Radwan Force does not remain in a fixed geographic location. Instead, it undertakes special missions in coordination with these permanent units.

Following Ibrahim Aqil in importance was Ahmed Mahmoud Wahbi. He was the former head of the Radwan Force before becoming the head of central training in Hezbollah, known as Unit 800, succeeding Wissam al-Tawil, who was killed on January 8.

In addition to these two key leaders, Hezbollah mourned 14 other members of the Radwan Force command committee.

Prominent among them were Mohammad Qassem al-Attar, responsible for training within the Radwan Force; Hussein Ahmad Hadrage, the chief of staff of the Radwan Force; and the force's security officer.

Additionally, four battalion commanders and seven others with various responsibilities and roles within the Radwan Force command committee were among the casualties.







 


Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Beirut

Hezbollah

Israel

Strike

Ibrahim Aqil

Radwan Force

LBCI Next
Donald Trump expands beyond politics: Launches new ventures in fashion and crypto-currency
Mysterious pagers link from Lebanon to Norway: Did Israel infiltrate the global supply chain?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-20

Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Aqil Killed in Israeli strike on southern suburbs of Beirut, sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-20

Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Aqil in Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Airstrikes hit areas in Lebanon; Israeli army claims Hezbollah targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

Israeli army announces new strikes on Hezbollah sites in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanon's health sector strained: Thousands injured in unprecedented attacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:13

Donald Trump expands beyond politics: Launches new ventures in fashion and crypto-currency

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-20

Mysterious pagers link from Lebanon to Norway: Did Israel infiltrate the global supply chain?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-20

Israel's rigged devices' attack against Hezbollah: UN Security Council to hold emergency session at Lebanon's request

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:05

Hezbollah confirms death of more than 15 members in Israeli attack, including top leader Ibrahim Aqil: Who were they?

LBCI
World News
03:28

US lawmaker Rashida Tlaib condemns cartoon showing her with exploding pager

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:56

Hezbollah names second commander killed in Israel's Beirut strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

The Beirut southern suburbs strike: A crushing blow to Hezbollah's elite

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

Israeli army announces new strikes on Hezbollah sites in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:05

Hezbollah confirms death of more than 15 members in Israeli attack, including top leader Ibrahim Aqil: Who were they?

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:56

Hezbollah names second commander killed in Israel's Beirut strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:48

Who was Ibrahim Mohammad Aqil, Hezbollah commander killed in Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs?

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Airstrikes hit areas in Lebanon; Israeli army claims Hezbollah targets

LBCI
Middle East News
01:42

Israeli Radio: Plan to assassinate Hezbollah’s Ibrahim Aqil was rapidly prepared and approved

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:51

Israel's military says it struck 'thousands' of rocket launchers in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
14:30

Israeli military restricts gatherings from Haifa to Lebanon border

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More