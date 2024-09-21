Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



The Israeli strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut was one of the most devastating for Hezbollah, targeting 16 high-ranking figures at once. Here is a look at who these figures were.



At the top of the list was Ibrahim Aqil, the most prominent among them.



Aqil was a member of the Jihad Council, Hezbollah's highest military authority, chaired by Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah. The council consists of seven members, two of whom were killed: Aqil and Fouad Shokor.



Aqil was the first person responsible for the Radwan Force, an elite Hezbollah unit responsible for planning and executing special operations. The unit is named after Imad Mughniyeh, a prominent Hezbollah leader known as al-Hajj Radwan, who was assassinated in Syria in 2008.



Unlike Hezbollah's permanent military units, which operate in specific regions—such as the Aziz Unit (from Naqoura to Ayta ash Shab), Nasr Unit (from Bint Jbeil to Hasbaya), Badr Unit (from Tebnine to Nabatieh), Haidar Unit (in the Bekaa), and Unit Ammar (in Beirut)—the Radwan Force does not remain in a fixed geographic location. Instead, it undertakes special missions in coordination with these permanent units.



Following Ibrahim Aqil in importance was Ahmed Mahmoud Wahbi. He was the former head of the Radwan Force before becoming the head of central training in Hezbollah, known as Unit 800, succeeding Wissam al-Tawil, who was killed on January 8.



In addition to these two key leaders, Hezbollah mourned 14 other members of the Radwan Force command committee.



Prominent among them were Mohammad Qassem al-Attar, responsible for training within the Radwan Force; Hussein Ahmad Hadrage, the chief of staff of the Radwan Force; and the force's security officer.



Additionally, four battalion commanders and seven others with various responsibilities and roles within the Radwan Force command committee were among the casualties.



















