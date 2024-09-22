Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Sunday night marked a critical turning point in the escalation between Lebanon and Israel, with more than two million Israelis taking refuge in shelters until the early hours of the morning.



The unprecedented state of emergency followed the firing of at least 150 rockets over less than five hours. The barrage targeted vast areas stretching from the Golan Heights and Galilee to Haifa and its bay, and even as far as the Jezreel Valley and Afula, near the Ramat David Airbase, which also came under attack.



The rocket strikes resulted in the death of one person, several injuries, and significant property damage, surpassing initial expectations, according to Israeli reports.



Meanwhile, the Israeli military remained silent regarding the damage inflicted on military bases and weapons storage facilities, particularly those linked to the Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.



In Haifa, a state of heightened alert was declared after strikes hit Nesher, an area near Haifa's port. Rambam Hospital, the largest in the city, halted patient admissions, relocating its patients to an underground bunker prepared for potential conflict in the northern region.



Israel's leadership has repeatedly threatened to expand the war with Lebanon until residents of the northern regions can return safely to their homes.



Since Sunday morning, military aircraft and armored vehicles have been mobilized to the north, while military drills have been limited to avoid potential strikes by Hezbollah's rockets and drones.



Israel currently has two main strategies in place: preparing for a potential ground invasion of Lebanon and continuing targeted assassinations of Hezbollah leaders based on a list of objectives set by Israeli intelligence.



In response to the escalating situation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled all government and cabinet meetings, relocating decision-makers to an underground bunker designed to manage the war.



In parallel, Israeli leadership has been showcasing its military capabilities to handle the most severe scenarios with Hezbollah through visits to air and ground bases and meetings with mayors of cities and settlements.



Israel is also concerned about a potential escalation beyond Hezbollah's rocket fire after two rockets were launched from Iraq and an unidentified missile hit the Jordan Valley.



As the possibility of full-scale war looms, the United States has intensified diplomatic efforts to broker an initial agreement to prevent further escalation in the north.



However, military and security experts doubt that Netanyahu will agree to a deal that does not separate Gaza and northern fronts, making it likely that Israel could enter a war without a clear strategy to achieve its objectives.