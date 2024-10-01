South Lebanon on edge: Residents of 28 towns urged to evacuate as conflict intensifies

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



For the first time, a resident of Kawkaba has closed her home in preparation for displacement, even if only temporarily. She packed her bag and made the decision to leave the village located in southern Lebanon for a safer area.



A crater in Kawkaba, created by intense Israeli bombardment, has disrupted the movement of displaced individuals and severed the road between Marjaayoun and Hasbaya. The Lebanese army, with the help of bulldozers and civilian workers, intervened to repair the damage, restoring access for residents and journalists to exit safely.



The flow of displaced people toward Hasbaya continued for hours, coinciding with the Israeli army's announcement of a ground invasion. This escalation followed heavy bombardment targeting Wazzani, the plains of Khiam, and Kfarkela from midnight Monday into Tuesday.



The most alarming development came Tuesday when the Israeli army issued an evacuation order for residents of 28 towns.



These towns include Yaroun, Ain Ebel, Maroun El-Ras, At Tiri, Haddatha, Aita El Jabal (El Zot), Jmaijmeh, Touline, Deir Aames, Borj Qalaouiye, Biyyadah, Zebqine, Jbal El Botm, Srebbine, Chaaitiyeh, Knisseh, Hanniyeh, Maarakeh, Ghandouriyeh, Deir Qanoun - Malkiyet El Sahel, Borj El Chmali, Ebel El Saqi, Srifa, Deir Qanoun En Nahr, Aabbasiyyeh, Rashidiyeh, Bint Jbeil, and Aitaroun.



This marks the most serious threat to residents of villages south of the Litani River since tensions escalated, as the Israeli army has urged locals to "evacuate their homes immediately and move north of the Awali River for their safety."