News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Media blackout amid war: Israeli soldiers' casualties mount in South Lebanon, extensive damage inside Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-03 | 12:58
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Media blackout amid war: Israeli soldiers' casualties mount in South Lebanon, extensive damage inside Israel
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The Israeli military enforced a media blackout on Thursday as the country's northern region awoke to heightened military activity, coinciding with Rosh Hashanah celebrations (New Year in Judaism).
The day began with the sound of sirens and continuous explosions, spanning from the Golan Heights to northern towns such as Tiberias, Safed, Acre, and Karmiel.
Israeli media reported two separate security incidents within hours, noting casualties among soldiers. Army helicopters were seen airlifting the dead and wounded to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.
Throughout the morning, around 100 rockets and drones breached northern Israel, with some landing in settlements near the border, causing significant damage.
In another context, the Israeli military continues to face substantial challenges in its ground incursion in Lebanon, particularly from roadside bombs and anti-tank missiles, which have become key threats.
Israeli military sources admitted that recent clashes with Hezbollah, which left eight soldiers dead, thwarted an alleged kidnapping attempt by Hezbollah's elite Radwan forces. Despite this, the army insisted that its ongoing ground operation in southern Lebanon remains limited and confined to a narrow area to prevent a broader infiltration by Hezbollah forces.
In parallel to the northern front, Israeli authorities remain silent about the ongoing attacks from Houthis and Iranian forces.
Satellite imagery revealed significant damage to Israel's Nevatim Airbase and a nearby airport, despite the stern warning from Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi from the Tel Nof Air Force Base, which was struck by an Iranian missile.
Despite the escalating violence on multiple fronts, Israeli officials are reportedly discussing potential responses to Iran, seeking to avoid a broader regional war.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Media
Blackout
War
Israeli
Soldiers
Casualties
South Lebanon
Damage
Next
South Lebanon's ground invasion: What exactly is happening on the field between Hezbollah and Israel?
Assassination fallout: How Nasrallah's death is shaping Lebanon's political landscape
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:54
Hezbollah: We detonated an explosive device targeting Israeli Golani Brigade Unit in Maroun El-Ras in South Lebanon, resulting in casualties
Lebanon News
07:54
Hezbollah: We detonated an explosive device targeting Israeli Golani Brigade Unit in Maroun El-Ras in South Lebanon, resulting in casualties
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Israeli army announces eight soldiers dead in South Lebanon battle
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Israeli army announces eight soldiers dead in South Lebanon battle
0
Middle East News
2024-10-02
Sky News Arabia: 14 Israeli soldiers dead in clashes on the ground in South Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-10-02
Sky News Arabia: 14 Israeli soldiers dead in clashes on the ground in South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-10-02
At least 100 homes damaged in Hod Hasharon due to Iranian attack: Israeli media
Middle East News
2024-10-02
At least 100 homes damaged in Hod Hasharon due to Iranian attack: Israeli media
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Beirut's Bachoura hit for the first time: Israel targets health center, killing medics
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Beirut's Bachoura hit for the first time: Israel targets health center, killing medics
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
South Lebanon's ground invasion: What exactly is happening on the field between Hezbollah and Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
South Lebanon's ground invasion: What exactly is happening on the field between Hezbollah and Israel?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-02
Assassination fallout: How Nasrallah's death is shaping Lebanon's political landscape
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-02
Assassination fallout: How Nasrallah's death is shaping Lebanon's political landscape
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-02
Iran's largest ballistic missile attack: What countries participated in defending Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-02
Iran's largest ballistic missile attack: What countries participated in defending Israel?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-08-26
Reuters says safety advisor killed in Ukraine hotel strike
World News
2024-08-26
Reuters says safety advisor killed in Ukraine hotel strike
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah official Nabil Kaouk in Israeli airstrike
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israeli army claims killing of Hezbollah official Nabil Kaouk in Israeli airstrike
0
Lebanon News
04:52
Hezbollah repels Israeli army advance at Fatima Gate
Lebanon News
04:52
Hezbollah repels Israeli army advance at Fatima Gate
0
Lebanon News
07:54
Hezbollah: We detonated an explosive device targeting Israeli Golani Brigade Unit in Maroun El-Ras in South Lebanon, resulting in casualties
Lebanon News
07:54
Hezbollah: We detonated an explosive device targeting Israeli Golani Brigade Unit in Maroun El-Ras in South Lebanon, resulting in casualties
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:59
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
Middle East News
14:59
British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)
0
Lebanon News
06:13
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
06:13
Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
16:49
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
Lebanon News
16:49
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
0
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
Middle East News
2024-10-01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-26
Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:26
Israeli airstrike on Maaysrah in Kesrouane (Video)
Lebanon News
07:26
Israeli airstrike on Maaysrah in Kesrouane (Video)
2
Lebanon News
06:07
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:07
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in southern Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
18:18
Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)
Lebanon News
18:18
Beirut's Bachoura area targeted in Israeli strike, building housing Islamic Health Organization reportedly hit (Video)
4
Lebanon News
07:35
Israel pounds Beirut's southern suburbs with a series of airstrikes; Kayfoun in Aley district targeted
Lebanon News
07:35
Israel pounds Beirut's southern suburbs with a series of airstrikes; Kayfoun in Aley district targeted
5
Lebanon News
18:25
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in Beirut's Haret Hreik, Burj el-Barajneh, and Hadath
Lebanon News
18:25
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in Beirut's Haret Hreik, Burj el-Barajneh, and Hadath
6
Lebanon News
06:38
Lebanese soldier killed, several injured in Israeli attack on Red Cross and army convoy near Tyre
Lebanon News
06:38
Lebanese soldier killed, several injured in Israeli attack on Red Cross and army convoy near Tyre
7
Lebanon News
16:49
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
Lebanon News
16:49
Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes
8
Middle East News
16:34
Hassan Jaafar Qasir, Nasrallah’s son-in-law, dies in Israeli airstrike: Report says
Middle East News
16:34
Hassan Jaafar Qasir, Nasrallah’s son-in-law, dies in Israeli airstrike: Report says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More