Media blackout amid war: Israeli soldiers' casualties mount in South Lebanon, extensive damage inside Israel

News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-03 | 12:58
High views
Media blackout amid war: Israeli soldiers&#39; casualties mount in South Lebanon, extensive damage inside Israel
2min
Media blackout amid war: Israeli soldiers' casualties mount in South Lebanon, extensive damage inside Israel

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The Israeli military enforced a media blackout on Thursday as the country's northern region awoke to heightened military activity, coinciding with Rosh Hashanah celebrations (New Year in Judaism). 

The day began with the sound of sirens and continuous explosions, spanning from the Golan Heights to northern towns such as Tiberias, Safed, Acre, and Karmiel. 

Israeli media reported two separate security incidents within hours, noting casualties among soldiers. Army helicopters were seen airlifting the dead and wounded to Rambam Hospital in Haifa. 

Throughout the morning, around 100 rockets and drones breached northern Israel, with some landing in settlements near the border, causing significant damage. 

In another context, the Israeli military continues to face substantial challenges in its ground incursion in Lebanon, particularly from roadside bombs and anti-tank missiles, which have become key threats.

Israeli military sources admitted that recent clashes with Hezbollah, which left eight soldiers dead, thwarted an alleged kidnapping attempt by Hezbollah's elite Radwan forces. Despite this, the army insisted that its ongoing ground operation in southern Lebanon remains limited and confined to a narrow area to prevent a broader infiltration by Hezbollah forces.

In parallel to the northern front, Israeli authorities remain silent about the ongoing attacks from Houthis and Iranian forces. 

Satellite imagery revealed significant damage to Israel's Nevatim Airbase and a nearby airport, despite the stern warning from Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi from the Tel Nof Air Force Base, which was struck by an Iranian missile.

Despite the escalating violence on multiple fronts, Israeli officials are reportedly discussing potential responses to Iran, seeking to avoid a broader regional war.

