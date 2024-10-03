Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Another day of war in Lebanon saw Israel's technological and aerial superiority, but on the ground, the situation was far different. Israel's ground invasion, referred to as a "limited operation," has faced severe setbacks.



After Israel confirmed the death of nine soldiers during ambushes in Odaisseh and clashes in Maroun El-Ras, Hezbollah announced new confrontations with the Israeli military on the ground.



Israeli forces entered through the Fatima Gate, a crossing closed since Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon in 2000, only to be met by heavy artillery fire from Hezbollah. In the chaos, an Israeli armored vehicle was abandoned.



In Maroun El-Ras, Israeli infantry attempting to infiltrate were targeted by Hezbollah fighters who detonated two explosive devices.



Another Israeli unit from the Golani Brigade tried to outflank the town from the west, only to trigger a pre-planted explosive. A separate bomb, known as a "Sigil," also detonated as Israeli forces attempted to infiltrate the town's cemetery.



Hezbollah's operations expanded beyond direct clashes to target Israeli troop concentrations. Rockets hit the Al-Rahib site, and Falaq missiles struck locations in Kfar Giladi and the Rameem base. A barrage of rockets also hit Tiberias.



As Hezbollah continued close-quarter clashes with Israeli forces, Israel escalated its attacks on Lebanese towns and villages, ordering the immediate evacuation of over 25 towns, many north of the Litani River.