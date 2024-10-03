Beirut's Bachoura hit for the first time: Israel targets health center, killing medics

2024-10-03 | 13:36
Beirut&#39;s Bachoura hit for the first time: Israel targets health center, killing medics
2min
Beirut's Bachoura hit for the first time: Israel targets health center, killing medics

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

In a devastating attack on Beirut's Bachoura area, Israel targeted a group of seven medics from the Islamic Health Organization, who were stationed on the second floor of a building, ready to respond to any Israeli aggression on the city. 

Despite their status as medical personnel, protected under international humanitarian law, Israel launched a direct strike on their center.

Two guided missiles were fired by a drone, hitting the third floor of the building. 

The first missile pierced the room, creating a gaping hole, while the second missile hit an adjacent room, also causing significant damage. The rockets continued their deadly trajectory, exploding on the second floor where the medics were located, scattering shrapnel that even reached the first floor, where a civilian worker was killed.

One medic, who had just arrived to replace a colleague, was critically injured. Another was thrown into the neighboring building by the force of the blast, leaving visible bloodstains. 

On the streets below, the remnants of the targeted office lie scattered—rescue equipment and medical supplies among the debris. 

Despite numerous international pleas, no diplomatic efforts have succeeded in securing an Israeli commitment to spare civilian areas in this ongoing brutal war, which continues to claim innocent lives.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
