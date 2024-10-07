Report by Toni Mrad and Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



On the morning of October 7, 2023, the world woke up to the sound of rockets, and an unprecedented escalation.



The military wing of Hamas, Al-Qassam Brigades, launched its Al-Aqsa Flood war with bold objectives, breaching Israeli borders and infiltrating settlements near Gaza.



The initial shock left Israel in a state of confusion, as it faced a major intelligence and military failure. Israeli soldiers and civilians were either killed in the streets or taken as hostages into Gaza.



Throughout that day, fierce battles on the ground erupted between Israeli forces and Hamas fighters. The Israeli army declared a state of emergency, and by 4:30 PM, Israel launched its counterattack with intense airstrikes on Gaza, which only grew more violent as the night progressed.



On October 8, Hezbollah opened a new front in support of Gaza, launching attacks on Israel’s northern border. The next day, Israel committed its first massacre in Jabalia, killing 50 Palestinians.



Since then, Gaza has been caught in a relentless cycle of bloodshed and displacement, with Israel continuing its airstrikes and Hezbollah engaging on the Lebanese front. The fragile rules of engagement were shattered when Israel bombed journalists and civilian homes in southern Lebanon.



On October 27, Israel launched a full-scale ground invasion, starting from northern Gaza and expanding southward, seizing control of the Rafah border crossing.



As the war dragged on, a breakthrough was achieved on November 22 with a prisoner exchange mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., where one Israeli soldier was swapped for three Palestinian prisoners.



However, the agreement quickly fell apart.



Furious Palestinians saw Israel arresting even more of their people after every prisoner release, causing the deal to collapse. The war resumed, with Israel's primary goal: eliminating Hamas.



In return, Hamas set a firm condition that a ceasefire must precede any further prisoner exchanges.



Over the past year, Israel committed several massacres, leaving a profound mark on the conflict.



The bombing of Al-Ahli Arab Hospital saw around 500 people killed. In the Nablusi Square massacre, Israeli forces targeted Palestinians gathered for aid distribution, killing around 100 and injuring 800. Al-Tabaeen school attack saw around 100 displaced civilians killed as they sought refuge.



One of the most devastating incidents was the Al Mawasi massacre, which claimed nearly 100 lives. Israel justified the attack by claiming to have killed Mohammed Deif, the commander of Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades.



In just one year, Israel transformed Gaza from a vibrant land into a war-torn ruin, all in an effort to eliminate Hamas.



Now, Israel has broadened its objectives to include Lebanon, aiming not only to secure its northern towns but to destroy Hezbollah.



Yet, the world remains silent.