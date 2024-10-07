One year of war: Israel's war on Gaza expands to Lebanon as the world watches in silence

News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-07 | 12:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
One year of war: Israel&#39;s war on Gaza expands to Lebanon as the world watches in silence
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
One year of war: Israel's war on Gaza expands to Lebanon as the world watches in silence

Report by Toni Mrad and Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

On the morning of October 7, 2023, the world woke up to the sound of rockets, and an unprecedented escalation. 

The military wing of Hamas, Al-Qassam Brigades, launched its Al-Aqsa Flood war with bold objectives, breaching Israeli borders and infiltrating settlements near Gaza. 

The initial shock left Israel in a state of confusion, as it faced a major intelligence and military failure. Israeli soldiers and civilians were either killed in the streets or taken as hostages into Gaza.

Throughout that day, fierce battles on the ground erupted between Israeli forces and Hamas fighters. The Israeli army declared a state of emergency, and by 4:30 PM, Israel launched its counterattack with intense airstrikes on Gaza, which only grew more violent as the night progressed.

On October 8, Hezbollah opened a new front in support of Gaza, launching attacks on Israel’s northern border. The next day, Israel committed its first massacre in Jabalia, killing 50 Palestinians. 

Since then, Gaza has been caught in a relentless cycle of bloodshed and displacement, with Israel continuing its airstrikes and Hezbollah engaging on the Lebanese front. The fragile rules of engagement were shattered when Israel bombed journalists and civilian homes in southern Lebanon.

On October 27, Israel launched a full-scale ground invasion, starting from northern Gaza and expanding southward, seizing control of the Rafah border crossing. 

As the war dragged on, a breakthrough was achieved on November 22 with a prisoner exchange mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., where one Israeli soldier was swapped for three Palestinian prisoners.

However, the agreement quickly fell apart. 

Furious Palestinians saw Israel arresting even more of their people after every prisoner release, causing the deal to collapse. The war resumed, with Israel's primary goal: eliminating Hamas. 

In return, Hamas set a firm condition that a ceasefire must precede any further prisoner exchanges.

Over the past year, Israel committed several massacres, leaving a profound mark on the conflict.

The bombing of Al-Ahli Arab Hospital saw around 500 people killed. In the Nablusi Square massacre, Israeli forces targeted Palestinians gathered for aid distribution, killing around 100 and injuring 800. Al-Tabaeen school attack saw around 100 displaced civilians killed as they sought refuge. 
 
One of the most devastating incidents was the Al Mawasi massacre, which claimed nearly 100 lives. Israel justified the attack by claiming to have killed Mohammed Deif, the commander of Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades.

In just one year, Israel transformed Gaza from a vibrant land into a war-torn ruin, all in an effort to eliminate Hamas. 

Now, Israel has broadened its objectives to include Lebanon, aiming not only to secure its northern towns but to destroy Hezbollah. 

Yet, the world remains silent.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Year

War

Israel

Gaza

Lebanon

World

Silence

LBCI Next
October 7: Israel's first anniversary of Hamas attack marked with rockets launched deep within its territory
The fight for Kfarkela and Maroun El Ras: Key axes in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
23:41

Israel says it struck 40,000 Hamas targets in Gaza over one year of war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-24

Ceasefire hangs in the balance: Can Lebanon and Gaza be separated in Israel's expanding war?

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-19

Turkey accuses Israel of expanding Gaza war to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier, trigger sonic boom over Lebanon areas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Heavy bombardment and ground clashes: Israel's invasion of South Lebanon challenged by Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

October 7: Israel's first anniversary of Hamas attack marked with rockets launched deep within its territory

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-06

The fight for Kfarkela and Maroun El Ras: Key axes in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-06

Bombs in disguise: Inside the Mossad's complex operation against Hezbollah communications devices

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:51

Air France extends suspension of flights to Beirut and Tel Aviv

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Heavy bombardment and ground clashes: Israel's invasion of South Lebanon challenged by Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Lebanon's Education Minister announces start of official school year and university return plans

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-31

Turkey will invite Palestinian president to address parliament

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:27

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:45

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-03

British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Opposition MPs call for electing a President, forming a government, deploying the army, securing borders, and maintaining foreign relations

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to several southern Lebanese villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Israeli army warns against use of boats, presence on beaches south of Awali River until further notice

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:46

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Brajneh and Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:45

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Qatari aid to arrive in Beirut Tuesday with Qatari International Cooperation Minister Lolwah Al-Khater leading the airlift

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:27

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

Israeli attacks on Mount Lebanon kill 15, injure 46: Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More