Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
SUBSCRIBE
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
One year of war: Israel's war on Gaza expands to Lebanon as the world watches in silence
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-07 | 12:49
High views
Share
Share
3
min
One year of war: Israel's war on Gaza expands to Lebanon as the world watches in silence
Report by Toni Mrad and Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
On the morning of October 7, 2023, the world woke up to the sound of rockets, and an unprecedented escalation.
The military wing of Hamas, Al-Qassam Brigades, launched its Al-Aqsa Flood war with bold objectives, breaching Israeli borders and infiltrating settlements near Gaza.
The initial shock left Israel in a state of confusion, as it faced a major intelligence and military failure. Israeli soldiers and civilians were either killed in the streets or taken as hostages into Gaza.
Throughout that day, fierce battles on the ground erupted between Israeli forces and Hamas fighters. The Israeli army declared a state of emergency, and by 4:30 PM, Israel launched its counterattack with intense airstrikes on Gaza, which only grew more violent as the night progressed.
On October 8, Hezbollah opened a new front in support of Gaza, launching attacks on Israel’s northern border. The next day, Israel committed its first massacre in Jabalia, killing 50 Palestinians.
Since then, Gaza has been caught in a relentless cycle of bloodshed and displacement, with Israel continuing its airstrikes and Hezbollah engaging on the Lebanese front. The fragile rules of engagement were shattered when Israel bombed journalists and civilian homes in southern Lebanon.
On October 27, Israel launched a full-scale ground invasion, starting from northern Gaza and expanding southward, seizing control of the Rafah border crossing.
As the war dragged on, a breakthrough was achieved on November 22 with a prisoner exchange mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., where one Israeli soldier was swapped for three Palestinian prisoners.
However, the agreement quickly fell apart.
Furious Palestinians saw Israel arresting even more of their people after every prisoner release, causing the deal to collapse. The war resumed, with Israel's primary goal: eliminating Hamas.
In return, Hamas set a firm condition that a ceasefire must precede any further prisoner exchanges.
Over the past year, Israel committed several massacres, leaving a profound mark on the conflict.
The bombing of Al-Ahli Arab Hospital saw around 500 people killed. In the Nablusi Square massacre, Israeli forces targeted Palestinians gathered for aid distribution, killing around 100 and injuring 800. Al-Tabaeen school attack saw around 100 displaced civilians killed as they sought refuge.
One of the most devastating incidents was the Al Mawasi massacre, which claimed nearly 100 lives. Israel justified the attack by claiming to have killed Mohammed Deif, the commander of Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades.
In just one year, Israel transformed Gaza from a vibrant land into a war-torn ruin, all in an effort to eliminate Hamas.
Now, Israel has broadened its objectives to include Lebanon, aiming not only to secure its northern towns but to destroy Hezbollah.
Yet, the world remains silent.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Year
War
Israel
Gaza
Lebanon
World
Silence
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
11:51
Air France extends suspension of flights to Beirut and Tel Aviv
Middle East News
11:51
Air France extends suspension of flights to Beirut and Tel Aviv
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Heavy bombardment and ground clashes: Israel's invasion of South Lebanon challenged by Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Heavy bombardment and ground clashes: Israel's invasion of South Lebanon challenged by Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Lebanon's Education Minister announces start of official school year and university return plans
Lebanon News
2024-10-06
Lebanon's Education Minister announces start of official school year and university return plans
0
Middle East News
2024-07-31
Turkey will invite Palestinian president to address parliament
Middle East News
2024-07-31
Turkey will invite Palestinian president to address parliament
