Third Israeli strike on central Beirut: Failed assassination attempt leaves destruction, civilians killed

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



On Thursday evening, two Israeli airstrikes caused significant destruction in Beirut.



At approximately 7:45 p.m., the Israeli military launched two strikes.



The first targeted three apartments in Al-Nuwayri neighborhood, while the second completely destroyed a building and an abandoned palace in Basta Al Fawqa.



The Israeli army did not comment on the strikes, nor did it confirm that the operation was intended for a specific target, a common practice when attempting assassinations.



Meanwhile, Israeli media speculated that the intended target was Wafiq Safa, Hezbollah's head of the liaison and coordination unit.



Nevertheless, informed sources confirmed that Safa was not present at either location. Reuters also reported that Safa had escaped the assassination attempt.



Why did Israel target both areas at the same time?



Israeli media claimed that Safa was moving between residences in these neighborhoods, prompting the dual attack.



However, the outcome was far from what Israeli forces intended.



According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, 22 civilians were killed, and 117 others were injured in the strikes, marking a failure in Israel's assassination attempt. Instead of killing Safa, the attack killed innocent lives and displaced residents from affected areas.



This attack marks the third time Israel has struck Beirut in recent operations, as its assassination efforts continue across multiple regions, with civilians becoming the primary victims of these assaults.