12 days of fighting: Strategic hills in south Lebanon become focus of intense fighting between Israel and Hezbollah

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Eight Lebanese hills serve as key strategic points for Israel. If the Israeli army takes control of them, it would secure dominance over the border area, extending to Nabatieh and Bint Jbeil.



The strategic hills include Maroun El-Ras, overlooking Bint Jbeil, and the Al-Kaheel, Al-Bat, and Al-Aarid hill range between Aitaroun and Maroun El-Ras, which also provide a vantage point over Bint Jbeil.



They also include the Mhaibib hill: controlling this would give dominance over Chaqra, Meiss el-Jabal, and the surrounding areas.



Al-Awaida hill, located between Kfarkela and Odaisseh, overlooks Nabatieh. Meanwhile, the Jidar area, opposite the Israeli Biranit site, sits atop a hill. If fully controlled by the Israeli army, it would dominate Aita al-Shaab and Yaroun.



Lastly, the Labbouneh hills would give control over Naqoura.



So far, the Israeli army has failed to establish positions on any of these points, as clashes with Hezbollah continue on multiple fronts. The Israeli forces advance with artillery and air cover, clearing land, but are met with Hezbollah's varied military tactics tailored to the terrain.



In certain locations, the Israeli army crossed the border by a few meters. According to field sources, Hezbollah may be waiting to lure them further.



In other areas, such as Labbouneh, where Hezbollah has the advantage of valleys for cover, the Israeli army has failed to make progress after intense clashes.



The fighting has been raging for 12 days, with new fronts opening up. Early Saturday, an Israeli force attempted to advance from the Jardah site toward Dhayra in the western sector. After about three hours of clashes with Hezbollah, the Israeli forces made no headway in cutting off Hezbollah's supply lines.



By morning, clashes reignited on the same front as Israeli forces tried to advance from the Ramyeh site, but Hezbollah repelled them with guided missiles.