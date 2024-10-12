A holiday interrupted: Israel faces attacks from Lebanon amid rising tensions with Hezbollah

News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-12 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A holiday interrupted: Israel faces attacks from Lebanon amid rising tensions with Hezbollah
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
A holiday interrupted: Israel faces attacks from Lebanon amid rising tensions with Hezbollah

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

On Saturday, Israel attempted to commemorate Yom Kippur, recalling a time more than 50 years ago when it fought the October War against Egypt and Syria, a conflict that Tel Aviv referred to as the Yom Kippur War.

This year, the holiday was disrupted by events in Lebanon, as sirens sounded across a wide area of northern towns near the border, reaching Upper and Lower Galilee, Western Galilee, and even Haifa and its surrounding areas, coinciding with the sound of explosions.

The situation forced Israelis to seek shelter in bunkers and safe rooms, with hundreds leaving their homes due to unprecedented warning messages distributed by Hezbollah on Friday night.

During this time, amid the darkness, residents of Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, also evacuated after a drone launched from Lebanon struck the city, marking the first such incident to reach this distance inside Israel, according to the Israeli army.

Many injuries were reported, affecting the central electricity grid, a residential building, and infrastructure, leading to several fires.

From night until morning, the electricity company was unable to repair the damage, while fire trucks remained in the streets of the city throughout the holiday night.

In the midst of the emergency and threats from Israeli leadership to escalate the fighting in Lebanon, a dissent movement began among reserve soldiers after 130 of them signed a petition refusing orders to return to their military bases and participate in the war, whether in Lebanon or Gaza.

This protest was against the ongoing Gaza war and the continued captivity of one hundred hostages held by Hamas, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's military efforts appear to be opening on all fronts.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Yom Kippur

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Attacks

LBCI Next
12 days of fighting: Strategic hills in south Lebanon become focus of intense fighting between Israel and Hezbollah
Third Israeli strike on central Beirut: Failed assassination attempt leaves destruction, civilians killed
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Hezbollah attacks Israeli infantry unit attempting to infiltrate Yaroun in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-02

On the ground: Israel's invasion attempts in South Lebanon and Hezbollah's counterattacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Following Hezbollah's Nasrallah death, Lebanon's PM Mikati urges national responsibility in response to Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Avichay Adraee says Israeli army launches new wave of attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

International community steps up: France and US intensify diplomatic efforts to end war in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

12 days of fighting: Strategic hills in south Lebanon become focus of intense fighting between Israel and Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-11

Third Israeli strike on central Beirut: Failed assassination attempt leaves destruction, civilians killed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-11

UN session fails to yield ceasefire in Lebanon: Israel's call for Resolution 1559

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-23

Hezbollah: Senior leader Ali Karaki ‘in good health,’ denies assassination claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-05

Israel confirms targeting two Hamas leaders in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

A holiday interrupted: Israel faces attacks from Lebanon amid rising tensions with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:35

Over 40 countries voice support for UNIFIL, call for protection of peacekeepers

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-10

Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Hezbollah reports striking Carmel base south of Haifa with Fadi 1 rockets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video captures Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs amid heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Israeli army destroys mosque in Yaroun amid escalating attacks on Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Video shows extensive destruction in Baalbek neighborhood after Israeli attack

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Charles Jabbour: Lebanon's war must end; Hezbollah must surrender weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple locations in Lebanon amid escalating offensive

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:01

MEA modifies Beirut flight schedules from Oct. 14-20

LBCI
Lebanon News
22:20

Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon result in multiple casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16

Israeli army claims Hezbollah using ambulances for transporting fighters and weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Iran parliament speaker visits site of Israeli strike in central Beirut: AFP

LBCI
World News
14:24

France's Macron calls on Hezbollah to 'immediately stop' strikes on Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More