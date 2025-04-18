News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Religious Entertainment
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran FM says has 'serious doubts' over US intentions ahead of talks
Middle East News
18-04-2025 | 07:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran FM says has 'serious doubts' over US intentions ahead of talks
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday cast doubt over the intentions of the United States a day ahead of a second round of nuclear talks with Washington.
"Although we have serious doubts about the intentions and motivations of the American side, in any case we will participate in tomorrow's negotiations," said Araghchi during a press conference in Moscow with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
FM
Doubts
US
Intentions
Next
Israel says to lead 'clear course of action' to stop Iran acquiring nuclear arms
Houthis say death toll up to 58 in US strikes on Yemen port
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-04-11
Germany urges 'diplomatic solution' ahead of Iran-US nuclear talks
World News
2025-04-11
Germany urges 'diplomatic solution' ahead of Iran-US nuclear talks
0
Middle East News
2025-04-12
Oman FM says US-Iran talks held in 'friendly atmosphere'
Middle East News
2025-04-12
Oman FM says US-Iran talks held in 'friendly atmosphere'
0
Middle East News
2025-03-20
Iran FM says Trump's nuclear talks letter 'more of a threat'
Middle East News
2025-03-20
Iran FM says Trump's nuclear talks letter 'more of a threat'
0
Middle East News
2025-03-08
Iran says 'has not yet received' Trump letter on nuclear talks
Middle East News
2025-03-08
Iran says 'has not yet received' Trump letter on nuclear talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
11:46
Iran wants guarantees Trump will not quit a new nuclear pact: Iranian official tells Reuters
Middle East News
11:46
Iran wants guarantees Trump will not quit a new nuclear pact: Iranian official tells Reuters
0
Middle East News
09:54
Yemen Houthis announce missile attacks after deadly US strikes
Middle East News
09:54
Yemen Houthis announce missile attacks after deadly US strikes
0
Middle East News
08:50
Houthis say death toll reaches 74 in US strike on Yemen port
Middle East News
08:50
Houthis say death toll reaches 74 in US strike on Yemen port
0
Middle East News
08:30
Israel says to lead 'clear course of action' to stop Iran acquiring nuclear arms
Middle East News
08:30
Israel says to lead 'clear course of action' to stop Iran acquiring nuclear arms
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-28
Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs, marking first attack since ceasefire deal
Lebanon News
2025-03-28
Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs, marking first attack since ceasefire deal
0
Sports News
2025-01-24
Zverev into Australian Open final after Djokovic retires injured
Sports News
2025-01-24
Zverev into Australian Open final after Djokovic retires injured
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-20
Judge Ghaza Aoun files charges against former and acting BDL governors
Lebanon News
2025-02-20
Judge Ghaza Aoun files charges against former and acting BDL governors
0
World News
2025-04-06
Le Pen 'unjustly convicted,' Bardella tells Paris rally
World News
2025-04-06
Le Pen 'unjustly convicted,' Bardella tells Paris rally
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:32
Israeli army claims airstrike kills Hezbollah leader in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:32
Israeli army claims airstrike kills Hezbollah leader in south Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Banking secrecy no more? Lebanon bill takes aim at financial wrongdoing
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Banking secrecy no more? Lebanon bill takes aim at financial wrongdoing
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Weapons or war: Hezbollah pressed to disarm as Israel hits key targets
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Weapons or war: Hezbollah pressed to disarm as Israel hits key targets
4
Lebanon News
03:24
Israeli drone targets vehicle near Maghdoucheh; renewed strikes reported in Mhaibib
Lebanon News
03:24
Israeli drone targets vehicle near Maghdoucheh; renewed strikes reported in Mhaibib
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Hezbollah open to disarmament? Cabinet discusses issue in key session
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Hezbollah open to disarmament? Cabinet discusses issue in key session
6
Lebanon News
03:49
One killed in Israel's strike on Sidon-Ghaziyeh road in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:49
One killed in Israel's strike on Sidon-Ghaziyeh road in South Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
After delays, Judge Bitar questions ex-interior minister in Beirut blast probe – will more summons follow?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
After delays, Judge Bitar questions ex-interior minister in Beirut blast probe – will more summons follow?
8
Lebanon News
03:09
Lebanese PM says army expanding southern presence
Lebanon News
03:09
Lebanese PM says army expanding southern presence
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More