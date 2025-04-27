Hundreds of thousands gathered in St. Peter's Square on Sunday, a day after Pope Francis' funeral, for another ceremony to honor him on the second of nine official days of mourning for the global Catholic Church.



But instead of world leaders like U.S. President Donald Trump, who attended the funeral, the vast square and surrounding streets were filled with what Italian police estimated were 200,000 mainly young people, many wearing scouting uniforms or colorful T-shirts.



Sent as delegations from across Italy and several other countries, they had planned to come to Rome for a now-postponed ceremony to proclaim the first Catholic saint from the millennial generation.







AFP