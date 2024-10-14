Diplomatic negotiations for a ceasefire in Lebanon: What are UN Resolutions 1701, 1559, and 1680?

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



As the Israeli-Lebanese battlefield remains ablaze, negotiations to end the war are ongoing, with each side pursuing its own objectives.



Both parties have discussed the implementation of UN Resolution 1701 and possibly extending beyond it.



What does Resolution 1701 entail?



Resolution 1701, adopted by the United Nations in 2006, calls for a cessation of hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel and the creation of a demilitarized zone between the Blue Line and the Litani River. It also mandates the enforcement of Resolutions 1559 and 1680.



What is Resolution 1559?



Resolution 1559, issued in 2004, calls for the disbanding and disarming of all Lebanese and non-Lebanese militias and asserts the need for the Lebanese government to assert control over all of its territory.



Moreover, what is Resolution 1680?



Resolution 1680, passed in 2006, reaffirms the full implementation of Resolution 1559 and supports Lebanon's national dialogue.



Therefore, the push for implementing Resolution 1701 inherently includes enforcing Resolutions 1680 and 1559—where disagreements arise.



The Lebanese government and Hezbollah have appointed Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to lead negotiations. Their priority is an immediate ceasefire, followed by the implementation of Resolution 1701.



However, Israel insists on continuing military operations until it achieves its objectives, the most prominent being the disarmament of Hezbollah and pushing its forces north of the Litani River.



Israel's demands now extend beyond the implementation of 1701, calling for full enforcement of Resolution 1559.



The United States has expressed its belief in a diplomatic resolution to the war and supports a ceasefire that would allow Israeli and Lebanese civilians to return to their homes, alongside implementing Resolution 1701 and withdrawing forces to the north of the Litani.



Nonetheless, the U.S. also aims to curb Hezbollah's influence in Lebanon, especially after its obstruction of electing a new president.



Amos Hochstein, U.S. Special Envoy to Lebanon, commented on the situation, "There is much debate over what should happen first, but everything must happen now. We need to stop this conflict, find a diplomatic solution, elect a new president, form a new government, and strengthen the Lebanese armed forces. All of this must happen simultaneously, and we must work together to achieve this goal now."



Meanwhile, France supports Lebanon's stance on the full implementation of Resolution 1701 but also calls for the election of a new president and the swift appointment of a prime minister who will enforce the resolution.



In summary, while all parties desire to implement Resolution 1701 to end the war, Washington seeks an adjusted version—what Speaker Nabih Berri has termed "1701 plus."