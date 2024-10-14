News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Diplomatic negotiations for a ceasefire in Lebanon: What are UN Resolutions 1701, 1559, and 1680?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-14 | 13:20
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Diplomatic negotiations for a ceasefire in Lebanon: What are UN Resolutions 1701, 1559, and 1680?
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
As the Israeli-Lebanese battlefield remains ablaze, negotiations to end the war are ongoing, with each side pursuing its own objectives.
Both parties have discussed the implementation of UN Resolution 1701 and possibly extending beyond it.
What does Resolution 1701 entail?
Resolution 1701, adopted by the United Nations in 2006, calls for a cessation of hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel and the creation of a demilitarized zone between the Blue Line and the Litani River. It also mandates the enforcement of Resolutions 1559 and 1680.
What is Resolution 1559?
Resolution 1559, issued in 2004, calls for the disbanding and disarming of all Lebanese and non-Lebanese militias and asserts the need for the Lebanese government to assert control over all of its territory.
Moreover, what is Resolution 1680?
Resolution 1680, passed in 2006, reaffirms the full implementation of Resolution 1559 and supports Lebanon's national dialogue.
Therefore, the push for implementing Resolution 1701 inherently includes enforcing Resolutions 1680 and 1559—where disagreements arise.
The Lebanese government and Hezbollah have appointed Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to lead negotiations. Their priority is an immediate ceasefire, followed by the implementation of Resolution 1701.
However, Israel insists on continuing military operations until it achieves its objectives, the most prominent being the disarmament of Hezbollah and pushing its forces north of the Litani River.
Israel's demands now extend beyond the implementation of 1701, calling for full enforcement of Resolution 1559.
The United States has expressed its belief in a diplomatic resolution to the war and supports a ceasefire that would allow Israeli and Lebanese civilians to return to their homes, alongside implementing Resolution 1701 and withdrawing forces to the north of the Litani.
Nonetheless, the U.S. also aims to curb Hezbollah's influence in Lebanon, especially after its obstruction of electing a new president.
Amos Hochstein, U.S. Special Envoy to Lebanon, commented on the situation, "There is much debate over what should happen first, but everything must happen now. We need to stop this conflict, find a diplomatic solution, elect a new president, form a new government, and strengthen the Lebanese armed forces. All of this must happen simultaneously, and we must work together to achieve this goal now."
Meanwhile, France supports Lebanon's stance on the full implementation of Resolution 1701 but also calls for the election of a new president and the swift appointment of a prime minister who will enforce the resolution.
In summary, while all parties desire to implement Resolution 1701 to end the war, Washington seeks an adjusted version—what Speaker Nabih Berri has termed "1701 plus."
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Diplomatic
Negotiations
Ceasefire
Lebanon
UN
Resolutions
Next
Drone evades detection: Israel vows harsh response to Hezbollah attack on Golani Brigade base
Lebanese Eurobonds surge amid Israel-Hezbollah war: Investors anticipate political resolution and economic recovery
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-12
International community steps up: France and US intensify diplomatic efforts to end war in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-12
International community steps up: France and US intensify diplomatic efforts to end war in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-11
UN session fails to yield ceasefire in Lebanon: Israel's call for Resolution 1559
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-11
UN session fails to yield ceasefire in Lebanon: Israel's call for Resolution 1559
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-10
Diplomatic efforts intensify to halt Israeli aggression: France calls for ceasefire in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-10
Diplomatic efforts intensify to halt Israeli aggression: France calls for ceasefire in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
PM Mikati: Diplomatic communications intensify in effort to secure ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
PM Mikati: Diplomatic communications intensify in effort to secure ceasefire
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Israel's air defense: How did a Hezbollah drone traverse more than 68 kilometers deep into Israeli territory?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Israel's air defense: How did a Hezbollah drone traverse more than 68 kilometers deep into Israeli territory?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Drone evades detection: Israel vows harsh response to Hezbollah attack on Golani Brigade base
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Drone evades detection: Israel vows harsh response to Hezbollah attack on Golani Brigade base
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-13
Lebanese Eurobonds surge amid Israel-Hezbollah war: Investors anticipate political resolution and economic recovery
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-13
Lebanese Eurobonds surge amid Israel-Hezbollah war: Investors anticipate political resolution and economic recovery
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-13
History of Nabatieh's market: Israel seeks to erase cultural heritage by targeting Nabatieh in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-13
History of Nabatieh's market: Israel seeks to erase cultural heritage by targeting Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
10:08
On LBCI, Bakhash calls for urgent support for the healthcare sector as the war continues
Lebanon News
10:08
On LBCI, Bakhash calls for urgent support for the healthcare sector as the war continues
0
Lebanon News
11:25
Aitou building owner shares details with LBCI about families renting targeted residence
Lebanon News
11:25
Aitou building owner shares details with LBCI about families renting targeted residence
0
Lebanon News
15:14
Israeli fighter jets drop thermal balloons over Beirut
Lebanon News
15:14
Israeli fighter jets drop thermal balloons over Beirut
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
13:21
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
13:21
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
10:23
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
10:23
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
09:51
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
09:51
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Israeli bulldozer destroys Lebanese Army watchtower at Ras Naqoura, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah releases aerial surveillance footage of military bases and vital facilities in Israel
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli strike targets house on Aitou-Ehden road in Zgharta district (Video)
Lebanon News
07:29
Israeli strike targets house on Aitou-Ehden road in Zgharta district (Video)
2
Lebanon News
08:30
LBCI sources: Ahmad Fakih identified as tenant in targeted Aitou-Ehden building; 18 people killed
Lebanon News
08:30
LBCI sources: Ahmad Fakih identified as tenant in targeted Aitou-Ehden building; 18 people killed
3
Lebanon News
06:10
Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages
Lebanon News
06:10
Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages
4
Lebanon News
11:25
Aitou building owner shares details with LBCI about families renting targeted residence
Lebanon News
11:25
Aitou building owner shares details with LBCI about families renting targeted residence
5
Lebanon News
18:02
Hezbollah: What happened in south of Haifa is just a part of what awaits Israel if aggression continues
Lebanon News
18:02
Hezbollah: What happened in south of Haifa is just a part of what awaits Israel if aggression continues
6
Lebanon News
15:14
Israeli fighter jets drop thermal balloons over Beirut
Lebanon News
15:14
Israeli fighter jets drop thermal balloons over Beirut
7
Lebanon News
05:59
Hezbollah condemns BBC team's entry into southern village accompanied by Israeli army
Lebanon News
05:59
Hezbollah condemns BBC team's entry into southern village accompanied by Israeli army
8
Lebanon News
08:03
LBCI sources: Israeli strike targets rented house by Al-Manar TV reporter on Aitou-Ehden road; eight people killed
Lebanon News
08:03
LBCI sources: Israeli strike targets rented house by Al-Manar TV reporter on Aitou-Ehden road; eight people killed
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More