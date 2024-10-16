News
Israel carpet-bombs Nabatieh: Series of airstrikes on municipality building kill its mayor and officials
2024-10-16 | 12:49
Israel carpet-bombs Nabatieh: Series of airstrikes on municipality building kill its mayor and officials
Report by Rawad Taha, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israel carpet-bombed the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh, hitting the heart of the city with 11 airstrikes.
The strikes came after targeting the Nabatieh market, destroying several buildings, including a government building which was heavily damaged.
However, the most devastating strike hit the municipality building, which had been serving as a crisis center for local relief efforts amid the ongoing war.
The municipality building, also home to the Union of Municipalities, was struck during a critical moment when aid workers were coordinating efforts to distribute aid to residents who had stayed in the area despite warnings from the Israeli army.
The attack killed the people inside the building, including Nabatieh's mayor, Dr. Ahmad Kahil, who was last seen distributing bread to residents hours before the strike.
Furthermore, the strikes also killed municipal council member Sadiq Ismail, dedicated to serving the city and its remaining residents. He had spoken to LBCI less than 24 hours before being killed.
Additionally, the municipality's media officer, Mohammad Bitar, who had captured many of the city's moments on his camera, was killed. The bombing also killed several municipality employees and a member of the Lebanese Civil Defense.
This attack marked the first direct strike on a government facility under the jurisdiction of Lebanon's Ministry of Interior and Municipalities.
Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi condemned the attack, calling it a blatant violation of international law and an assault on a civilian center.
Both officials urged the international community to take action against what they described as ongoing Israeli crimes, accusing the world of deliberate silence in the face of escalating violence.
