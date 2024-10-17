News
Countdown to Iran's strike: US THAAD arrives in Israel amid rising tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-17 | 13:11
Countdown to Iran's strike: US THAAD arrives in Israel amid rising tensions
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
With the arrival of the U.S. THAAD missile defense system in Israel and its deployment in the southern and central regions, the countdown has begun for a strike on Iran.
Despite the insistence on maintaining the element of surprise, security officials have discussed presenting the attack plan to the security cabinet for a final vote on Sunday.
The system is now being utilized by a special army unit training under the supervision of approximately 100 American soldiers after previously undergoing joint exercises with U.S. forces.
The system will be deployed across a wide area, creating an internal defense shield for Israel, which security officials see as a deterrent to Iran and its proxies.
The arrival of this system comes at a time of increasing tension between Washington and Tel Aviv while efforts to ease those tensions are intensifying.
In a phone conversation between Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, both discussed the importance of deploying the system as U.S. support for Israel’s defense, addressing the situations in Gaza and Lebanon.
In Gaza, Austin urged Israel to ensure that the sector receives the necessary humanitarian aid.
In Lebanon, he requested that Gallant take measures to ensure the safety of UNIFIL forces and the Lebanese army during confrontations between the Israeli army and Hezbollah, according to Israeli media reports.
Gallant had already conducted an assessment of the situation at the Northern Command before his talks with Austin, emphasizing that any negotiations for a settlement would occur "under fire."
Gallant's assessments and those of political and military leaders regarding Hezbollah have been shaped differently on the ground.
From Wednesday evening to Thursday afternoon, the northern region, from the Lebanese border to the far south of Haifa, experienced the largest rocket bombardment and drone strikes since the war escalated, resulting in numerous injuries and significant damage.
For the first time, the army acknowledged reports of a drone targeting the Ramat David Airbase, coinciding with the announcement of a serious security event in the north, which was a result of confrontations with Hezbollah in the Qouzah area in south Lebanon, resulting in at least five soldiers killed and dozens injured.
While at least two million Israelis spent most of the Sukkot holiday in secure rooms, everyone awaits the anticipated strike on Iran amid expectations that its repercussions will shape the future of the Gaza war.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
Iran
US
THAAD
Lebanon
