Countdown to Iran's strike: US THAAD arrives in Israel amid rising tensions

News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-17 | 13:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Countdown to Iran&#39;s strike: US THAAD arrives in Israel amid rising tensions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Countdown to Iran's strike: US THAAD arrives in Israel amid rising tensions

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

With the arrival of the U.S. THAAD missile defense system in Israel and its deployment in the southern and central regions, the countdown has begun for a strike on Iran.

Despite the insistence on maintaining the element of surprise, security officials have discussed presenting the attack plan to the security cabinet for a final vote on Sunday.

The system is now being utilized by a special army unit training under the supervision of approximately 100 American soldiers after previously undergoing joint exercises with U.S. forces. 

The system will be deployed across a wide area, creating an internal defense shield for Israel, which security officials see as a deterrent to Iran and its proxies.

The arrival of this system comes at a time of increasing tension between Washington and Tel Aviv while efforts to ease those tensions are intensifying.

In a phone conversation between Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, both discussed the importance of deploying the system as U.S. support for Israel’s defense, addressing the situations in Gaza and Lebanon.

In Gaza, Austin urged Israel to ensure that the sector receives the necessary humanitarian aid. 

In Lebanon, he requested that Gallant take measures to ensure the safety of UNIFIL forces and the Lebanese army during confrontations between the Israeli army and Hezbollah, according to Israeli media reports.

Gallant had already conducted an assessment of the situation at the Northern Command before his talks with Austin, emphasizing that any negotiations for a settlement would occur "under fire."

Gallant's assessments and those of political and military leaders regarding Hezbollah have been shaped differently on the ground. 

From Wednesday evening to Thursday afternoon, the northern region, from the Lebanese border to the far south of Haifa, experienced the largest rocket bombardment and drone strikes since the war escalated, resulting in numerous injuries and significant damage.

For the first time, the army acknowledged reports of a drone targeting the Ramat David Airbase, coinciding with the announcement of a serious security event in the north, which was a result of confrontations with Hezbollah in the Qouzah area in south Lebanon, resulting in at least five soldiers killed and dozens injured.

While at least two million Israelis spent most of the Sukkot holiday in secure rooms, everyone awaits the anticipated strike on Iran amid expectations that its repercussions will shape the future of the Gaza war.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Iran

US

THAAD

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Who is Hamas' Yahya Sinwar: The 'dead man walking' of Netanyahu's target list
US warns Israel: Halting Lebanon war expansion or risk losing military aid amid air defense shortages
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-16

Iran urges pressure on Israel backers to end Gaza, Lebanon killings

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-14

Iran slams US obstruction of Security Council on Gaza, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Israeli army shifts focus to Lebanon, declares Gaza a secondary front

LBCI
World News
2024-10-09

US says Israel must avoid Gaza-like military action in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Fierce Hezbollah-Israel battles erupt in south Lebanon: Israeli forces caught in ambush

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Who is Hamas' Yahya Sinwar: The 'dead man walking' of Netanyahu's target list

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-16

US warns Israel: Halting Lebanon war expansion or risk losing military aid amid air defense shortages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-16

US warns Israel: Halting Lebanon war expansion or risk losing military aid amid air defense shortages

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-06

US says 'urgently' seeking information on death of American in West Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Israeli drone strike targets house in Wardaniyeh, Iqlim el-Kharrub in western Chouf District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-06

Clashes rage on in south Lebanon as Israeli army fails to advance against Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:54

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
17:43

One Direction ex-singer Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Details emerge regarding Hezbollah's capture of Israeli soldiers in Qouzah ambush, Nabatieh Governorate

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:02

Israeli Army and Shabak are checking the possibility that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Wardaniyeh, Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
10:09

Israeli official confirms death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar to Israel's Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Aabbasiyyeh, Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Tayr Debba, Tyre District

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Harouf, Nabatieh Governorate

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More