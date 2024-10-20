Amid Blinken's potential last visit, Netanyahu's assassination allegations against Hezbollah take center stage

News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-20 | 12:55
High views
Amid Blinken&#39;s potential last visit, Netanyahu&#39;s assassination allegations against Hezbollah take center stage
Amid Blinken's potential last visit, Netanyahu's assassination allegations against Hezbollah take center stage

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken may be making his final trip to Israel as he boards his plane amid ongoing regional tensions.

Just days before the U.S. elections, the Biden administration is making a new attempt to address the Gaza and Lebanon wars.

This attempt hinges on one person: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who did not hesitate to accuse Iran of being a key partner in all operations carried out by factions backed by Tehran in the region, including the recent assassination attempt on him.

Israeli officials pointed to Iran for the assassination attempt, while Netanyahu blamed Hezbollah, Iran's proxy in Lebanon.

In response, Iran's mission to the United Nations denied the accusations, stating that Hezbollah carried out the attack. 

However, Hezbollah has not officially claimed responsibility for the operation or issued any statements about it, raising many questions: Is Hezbollah behind the operation, or is another party responsible?

Amid these developments, attention is turning to Israel's response to Iran's recent missile attack, which seems unlikely to go unanswered by Tehran.

"For us, any attack against Iran means crossing a red line. We will not leave such an attack unanswered. A necessary response will be given to any attack on Iran's nuclear facilities or any similar attack," Iran has said.

In the end, Israel seems intent on striking Iran hard, even if it leads to a regional war or possibly a direct confrontation between Tehran and Washington—something neither capital appears to want for now.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Israel

Iran

Gaza

Antony Blinken

Benjamin Netanyahu

