Destruction at Masnaa crossing between Lebanon and Syria: Israeli strikes leave border traffic in ruins

Report by Rita Khoury, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israeli airstrikes have severely damaged the Masnaa border crossing between Lebanon and Syria, cutting off access entirely after four attacks.



The latest strike occurred early Tuesday morning, creating a trench over 12 meters deep and 20 meters wide.



Before the first strike, approximately 30,000 people passed daily at this crossing.



However, the number has dwindled to around 200 due to ongoing bombings.



Travelers now face significant challenges navigating the potholes and craters that stretch from Masnaa to Jdaidit Yabws, with some gaps measuring up to two kilometers.



Residents have adapted to the war conditions, seeking alternative means to earn a living during these crises.



As the situation continues to evolve, many in the region struggle to secure necessities in these challenging times.