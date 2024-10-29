Destruction at Masnaa crossing between Lebanon and Syria: Israeli strikes leave border traffic in ruins

2024-10-29 | 14:10
0min
Destruction at Masnaa crossing between Lebanon and Syria: Israeli strikes leave border traffic in ruins

Report by Rita Khoury, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israeli airstrikes have severely damaged the Masnaa border crossing between Lebanon and Syria, cutting off access entirely after four attacks.

The latest strike occurred early Tuesday morning, creating a trench over 12 meters deep and 20 meters wide.

Before the first strike, approximately 30,000 people passed daily at this crossing. 

However, the number has dwindled to around 200 due to ongoing bombings. 

Travelers now face significant challenges navigating the potholes and craters that stretch from Masnaa to Jdaidit Yabws, with some gaps measuring up to two kilometers. 

Residents have adapted to the war conditions, seeking alternative means to earn a living during these crises. 

As the situation continues to evolve, many in the region struggle to secure necessities in these challenging times.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Destruction

Masnaa

Crossing

Lebanon

Syria

Israeli

Strikes

Border

Traffic

Ruins

Deadly attacks: Intense Israeli airstrikes devastate Baalbek-Hermel
Israel's intelligence operations: How did Israel penetrate deep security layers within Hezbollah?
