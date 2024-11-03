News
Abduction of Imad Amhaz: Israel's operation bypasses Lebanese maritime radars, raises security concerns
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-03 | 13:12
Abduction of Imad Amhaz: Israel's operation bypasses Lebanese maritime radars, raises security concerns
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Israel has confirmed its involvement in the abduction of Lebanese national Imad Amhaz. The Israeli Army Radio reported that the operation was planned well in advance, awaiting the right moment for execution.
For Tel Aviv, Amhaz is linked to the smuggling of naval weapons from Iran through Syria to Lebanon and is a member of a highly secretive unit composed of 12 individuals.
This is the Israeli scenario, but what about the Lebanese investigations?
In the chalet rented by Amhaz in Batroun, the Information Branch discovered a USB drive, SIM cards from different countries, and a Panamanian maritime passport, which serves as an entry permit to Panama, since Amhaz works on a Panamanian vessel.
It remains unconfirmed whether the abductors seized Amhaz's personal laptop.
The Information Branch is currently analyzing data from the USB drive and examining his communication patterns, considering that the foreign SIM cards could be linked to his frequent travels.
Notably, no surveillance cameras were found around the building where he lived, except for the one that captured the abduction.
Investigators also interviewed a neighbor of the abductee and his wife, who confirmed that her husband was a civilian sea captain. Further testimonies are being sought to uncover all the leads related to the case and the motives behind the abduction.
Several security sources suggest that the Israeli military would not have executed such a complex and risky operation with a team of at least 20 members with aerial support unless Amhaz was a "valuable target" with critical information warranting interrogation rather than assassination.
It is worth noting that the Israeli force reportedly bypassed the Lebanese army's maritime radars, which were not informed of any breaches even though UNIFIL forces have been deployed along the Lebanese coast since 2006 to assist the Lebanese army in implementing the provisions of Resolution 1701.
Given the advanced technology involved and the significant breach, it appears that Lebanon is vulnerable to incursions from air, land, and sea.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Israel
Abduction
Imad Amhaz
Lebanese Army
UNIFIL
