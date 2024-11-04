South Lebanon in ruins: Israel's buffer zone strategy leaves villages uninhabitable

News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-04 | 12:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
South Lebanon in ruins: Israel&#39;s buffer zone strategy leaves villages uninhabitable
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
South Lebanon in ruins: Israel's buffer zone strategy leaves villages uninhabitable

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

After a week of incursions into the southern Lebanese town of Khiam, Israeli forces withdrew from the eastern and southern neighborhoods they had previously occupied, as well as from the nearby Wata Khiam area. 

Two days ago, Khiam saw a lull in hostilities, with no reported clashes or gunfire within the town itself.
 
Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the presence of Israeli troops on El Hamames Hill, a strategic point located south of Khiam toward Metula. Some field sources claim Israeli forces have held their position there, while others report a full withdrawal back to Metula.

Whether the withdrawal marks a tactical shift or is a response to unexpectedly strong resistance in Khiam remains unclear. 

The Israeli army has previously referred to its operations in the area as limited incursions, suggesting that either tactical adjustments or Lebanese resistance may have influenced the pullback. 

Meanwhile, Israeli forces appear to have redirected their focus to the central sector.
 
Since Sunday night, the axis of Yaroun, Maroun El Ras, Ain Ebel, and At Tiri, extending toward the outskirts of Bint Jbeil, have faced heavy bombardment. Field observers suggest this could be a prelude to a ground advance toward Bint Jbeil, which is the largest town in southern Lebanon's border region. 

The nearby neighborhoods of Ain Ebel and Yaroun may offer accessible routes for any potential maneuver toward Bint Jbeil.

Simultaneously, Israeli forces have continued large-scale demolition operations, rigging and destroying buildings, homes, and streets in border villages, including Meiss El Jabal. 
 
Over a month into the ground invasion, these tactics appear to create a buffer zone devoid of buildings and essential infrastructure, effectively transforming the area into an uninhabitable buffer along the southern Lebanese border.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

South Lebanon

Ruins

Israel

Buffer Zone

Strategy

Villages

Uninhabitable

LBCI Next
North Carolina: Can Trump maintain his hold on the only swing state he won in 2020?
Will immigration and inflation sway Arizona voters in the US presidential election?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of villages in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-29

Israel's Adraee issues evacuation order to residents of South Lebanon villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-20

Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon villages kill seven

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israel issues urgent evacuation order for South Lebanon villages

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:23

Lebanon's stance: Ceasefire a must before discussing Resolution 1701

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israeli commando operations in Lebanon: A history of infiltration and abduction missions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Israel bolsters defenses, anticipating Iranian response amid persistent drone threats from Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

North Carolina: Can Trump maintain his hold on the only swing state he won in 2020?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Israeli army destroys residential neighborhoods in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:23

Lebanon's stance: Ceasefire a must before discussing Resolution 1701

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

South Lebanon in ruins: Israel's buffer zone strategy leaves villages uninhabitable

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:19

Lebanon's Berri denies Washington Post claims as 'completely untrue'

LBCI
Middle East News
13:18

Israel strikes Hezbollah’s intelligence infrastructure in Syria, targeting key operatives: Israeli army claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:56

Israeli army claims assassination of Hezbollah commander 'Riad Rida Ghazzawi' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:41

Israeli army claims strike kills Hezbollah commander 'Abu Ali Rida' in Baraachit, southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

Israel's army claims 188th Brigade 'dismantling' Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Israeli army destroys residential neighborhoods in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

On LBCI, Lebanon's industry minister criticizes Israel's lack of intention for ceasefire, calls for dialogue

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:47

Israel's authorities probe suspected Gaza intelligence leak by Netanyahu aide

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More