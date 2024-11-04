News
South Lebanon in ruins: Israel's buffer zone strategy leaves villages uninhabitable
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-04 | 12:55
2
min
South Lebanon in ruins: Israel's buffer zone strategy leaves villages uninhabitable
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
After a week of incursions into the southern Lebanese town of Khiam, Israeli forces withdrew from the eastern and southern neighborhoods they had previously occupied, as well as from the nearby Wata Khiam area.
Two days ago, Khiam saw a lull in hostilities, with no reported clashes or gunfire within the town itself.
Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the presence of Israeli troops on El Hamames Hill, a strategic point located south of Khiam toward Metula. Some field sources claim Israeli forces have held their position there, while others report a full withdrawal back to Metula.
Whether the withdrawal marks a tactical shift or is a response to unexpectedly strong resistance in Khiam remains unclear.
The Israeli army has previously referred to its operations in the area as limited incursions, suggesting that either tactical adjustments or Lebanese resistance may have influenced the pullback.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces appear to have redirected their focus to the central sector.
Since Sunday night, the axis of Yaroun, Maroun El Ras, Ain Ebel, and At Tiri, extending toward the outskirts of Bint Jbeil, have faced heavy bombardment. Field observers suggest this could be a prelude to a ground advance toward Bint Jbeil, which is the largest town in southern Lebanon's border region.
The nearby neighborhoods of Ain Ebel and Yaroun may offer accessible routes for any potential maneuver toward Bint Jbeil.
Simultaneously, Israeli forces have continued large-scale demolition operations, rigging and destroying buildings, homes, and streets in border villages, including Meiss El Jabal.
Over a month into the ground invasion, these tactics appear to create a buffer zone devoid of buildings and essential infrastructure, effectively transforming the area into an uninhabitable buffer along the southern Lebanese border.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
South Lebanon
Ruins
Israel
Buffer Zone
Strategy
Villages
Uninhabitable
