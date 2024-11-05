Trump's return or Harris’ vision: Candidates define a stark choice in US election - Which vision will America choose?

2024-11-05 | 13:00
Trump&#39;s return or Harris’ vision: Candidates define a stark choice in US election - Which vision will America choose?
Trump's return or Harris’ vision: Candidates define a stark choice in US election - Which vision will America choose?

Report by Rawad Taha, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

As the United States awaits the presidential election on Tuesday, candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are stirring widespread debate both domestically and internationally. 

Trump, the former president, has become a central figure in the redefined Republican Party, which now largely revolves around him. 

Meanwhile, Harris, the current Vice President, is the rising star of the Democratic Party and the only candidate who managed to unify the party after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race.

Trump, a successful businessman and polarizing figure, served as president from 2016 to 2020, an election outcome that shocked the nation. 

Known for building a business empire spanning real estate, media, and entertainment, his direct approach made him an unconventional voice in American politics. 

During his presidency, he prioritized "America First" policies, advocating for changes in immigration, trade, and foreign policy while bolstering the economic power of the United States. 

After his loss to Biden, Trump is now seeking a return to the White House, promising to restore America's strength and sovereignty and uphold "American supremacy" in the face of global challenges.

Kamala Harris, meanwhile, made history as the first woman, as well as the first American of African and Asian descent, to serve as Vice President, symbolizing both racial diversity and social progress. 

Born in California to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, Harris worked as California's attorney general before becoming a U.S. Senator, where she championed social justice, human rights, criminal justice reform, and racial equity.

Known for her progressive stances, Harris is one of the prominent future leaders of the Democratic Party. 

Her campaign emphasizes universal health care, women’s rights and reproductive freedom, LGBTQ+ rights, minority rights, and the importance of addressing climate change, striving to build a more inclusive and equitable America.

Between Trump and Harris lies a stark contrast in vision and values: Trump emphasizes economic strength and national sovereignty, while Harris aims for structural social changes to promote diversity and inclusion. 

As election results near, the key question remains: Which vision will America choose for its future?
 

News Bulletin Reports

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Kamala Harris

Joe Biden

US Elections

