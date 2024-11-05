Divided Israeli leadership weighs preemptive strike against Iran amid rising tensions

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Israel has reportedly sent a message to Iran through multiple channels, threatening a preemptive strike if signs indicate a potential attack on its territory.



In response, Israel's security agencies and air defense forces are coordinating to ensure full readiness against any attack from Iran or Iraq. The Israeli Air Force has deployed multi-layered defense systems to counter anticipated missile launches.



Following security consultations, officials remain divided on the timing of a preemptive strike on Iran, with some calling for immediate action.



On the Lebanon front, expectations for a resolution remain uncertain. Some believe progress will come after the U.S. elections, while others predict that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government might hinder any advancement.



The Israeli army has prepared two scenarios: one for a potential post-settlement phase, during which the military plans to prevent southern Lebanese residents near the border fence from returning home until northern Israeli residents return.



Meanwhile, internal orders have been issued to start reconstructing infrastructure in certain Israeli towns and settlements.



If settlement efforts fail, the Israeli army has announced a plan to intensify its maneuvers and attacks to maintain negotiation pressure. This includes advancing into what it terms "villages deep in southern Lebanon" to destroy Hezbollah's capabilities there.



These military preparations come amid revelations of a severe shortage of Israeli troops, with an immediate need for 7,000 soldiers. As a result, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved the enlistment of ultra-Orthodox individuals who traditionally do not serve in the army.



Additional reports indicate that only two brigades are currently active in Lebanon and are awaiting further developments.