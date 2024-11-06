News
Trump’s win strengthens Netanyahu’s position, shifts Israel's strategy on Gaza and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06 | 13:01
Trump’s win strengthens Netanyahu’s position, shifts Israel's strategy on Gaza and Lebanon
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed relief following Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election.
After a "tumultuous" night in Israel, which followed the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, protests even reached the ranks of reserve soldiers, with calls for rebellion and civil disobedience.
Netanyahu woke up to Trump’s victory. He views it not only as strong support for his country but also as personal backing from a close friend.
Netanyahu quickly congratulated Trump, calling it a major victory and a historic return to strengthening the relationship between United States and Israel.
Netanyahu’s "joy" was shared by many, as two-thirds of Israelis considered Trump a better ally for Israel than Kamala Harris.
Furthermore, Trump is known for his "Deal of the Century," with key points including: Annexing Israeli settlements in the West Bank, placing the Jordan Valley under its sovereignty, unifying Jerusalem and making it the capital of Israel, disarming Hamas, and the recognition of Israel and the Palestinians of a Palestinian state as the state of the Palestinian people and the Israeli state as the state of the Jewish people.
During his first term, Trump gave Netanyahu "valuable gifts," such as recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, and contributing to strengthening ties between Israel and Gulf countries, culminating in the Abraham Accords.
Trump’s speech on Wednesday topped the Israeli agenda, particularly regarding the progress of the war on various fronts.
Experts agree that Trump’s prior message to Netanyahu, urging an end to the war before his official inauguration in January, will push Netanyahu to take steps to ensure the conflict in Gaza and Lebanon is resolved within three months.
Israeli officials believe Prime Minister Netanyahu may receive a "blank check" from Trump to take military action against Iran, as Israel prepares its strategy.
Despite Israeli optimism over his win, some caution that Trump’s personality may surprise Netanyahu with firm demands to end the war and change the post-war landscape, opening the door to prioritize peace efforts—something Netanyahu has avoided throughout his years in power.
One of the most prominent examples of this is Netanyahu’s clash with the military establishment, led by the dismissed Minister Yoav Gallant, after they pressured him to translate military gains on the Gaza and Lebanon fronts into political and strategic "investments" that would lead to victory for Israel.
Netanyahu fears that declaring a ceasefire would result in the downfall of his far-right government.
