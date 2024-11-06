Trump’s win strengthens Netanyahu’s position, shifts Israel's strategy on Gaza and Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06 | 13:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Trump’s win strengthens Netanyahu’s position, shifts Israel&#39;s strategy on Gaza and Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Trump’s win strengthens Netanyahu’s position, shifts Israel's strategy on Gaza and Lebanon

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed relief following Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election.

After a "tumultuous" night in Israel, which followed the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, protests even reached the ranks of reserve soldiers, with calls for rebellion and civil disobedience. 

Netanyahu woke up to Trump’s victory. He views it not only as strong support for his country but also as personal backing from a close friend.

Netanyahu quickly congratulated Trump, calling it a major victory and a historic return to strengthening the relationship between United States and Israel.

Netanyahu’s "joy" was shared by many, as two-thirds of Israelis considered Trump a better ally for Israel than Kamala Harris. 

Furthermore, Trump is known for his "Deal of the Century," with key points including: Annexing Israeli settlements in the West Bank, placing the Jordan Valley under its sovereignty, unifying Jerusalem and making it the capital of Israel, disarming Hamas, and the recognition of Israel and the Palestinians of a Palestinian state as the state of the Palestinian people and the Israeli state as the state of the Jewish people.

During his first term, Trump gave Netanyahu "valuable gifts," such as recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, and contributing to strengthening ties between Israel and Gulf countries, culminating in the Abraham Accords.

Trump’s speech on Wednesday topped the Israeli agenda, particularly regarding the progress of the war on various fronts.

Experts agree that Trump’s prior message to Netanyahu, urging an end to the war before his official inauguration in January, will push Netanyahu to take steps to ensure the conflict in Gaza and Lebanon is resolved within three months.

Israeli officials believe Prime Minister Netanyahu may receive a "blank check" from Trump to take military action against Iran, as Israel prepares its strategy.

Despite Israeli optimism over his win, some caution that Trump’s personality may surprise Netanyahu with firm demands to end the war and change the post-war landscape, opening the door to prioritize peace efforts—something Netanyahu has avoided throughout his years in power.

One of the most prominent examples of this is Netanyahu’s clash with the military establishment, led by the dismissed Minister Yoav Gallant, after they pressured him to translate military gains on the Gaza and Lebanon fronts into political and strategic "investments" that would lead to victory for Israel. 

Netanyahu fears that declaring a ceasefire would result in the downfall of his far-right government.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Lebanon

United States

Gaza

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Donald Trump

Yoav Gallant

LBCI Next
Victory declared for Trump, as celebrations and market shifts follow
Divided Israeli leadership weighs preemptive strike against Iran amid rising tensions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-29

Israel's military confirms five soldiers killed in Gaza and Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-27

Channel 12 reports death of 22 Israeli soldiers and officers in South Lebanon, Gaza battles over the past week

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-22

Blinken in Israel: Preventing regional war with Iran, pushing for Gaza aid, talks on Lebanon’s political future

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-21

Israeli army strikes 230 targets in Lebanon and Gaza in the last 24 hours

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Lebanon holds firm on ceasefire demand as Trump’s victory reshapes talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Victory declared for Trump, as celebrations and market shifts follow

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-05

Divided Israeli leadership weighs preemptive strike against Iran amid rising tensions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Israeli drone strike targets vehicle near Lebanese army checkpoint, Lebanese state media reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-28

Israel's assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah: A turning point for the Middle East?

LBCI
Middle East News
07:36

Iran sentences four people to death over charges of spying for Israel, news agency reports

LBCI
World News
14:23

Harris calls Trump to congratulate him on election win: Aide says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:04

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
09:46

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Powerful Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut's southern suburbs, blast heard across capital

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik, Laylaki, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
World News
01:01

Republicans take control of US Senate: networks

LBCI
World News
02:22

US House Speaker Mike Johnson: Donald Trump is now our President-elect

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation order for Nabatieh residents in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem signals readiness for extended conflict with Israel, outlines conditions for negotiations in new speech

LBCI
Middle East News
09:46

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:11

No evacuation at Beirut airport, operations continue as normal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More