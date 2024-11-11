News
Israel's dual track: Expanding ground operations in Lebanon while seeking peace deal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-11 | 13:05
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israel's dual track: Expanding ground operations in Lebanon while seeking peace deal
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
As diplomatic efforts mount for a potential settlement with Lebanon, Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi announced the completion of plans to deepen and expand the Israeli military's ground operation in Lebanon.
This announcement comes amid a prevailing optimism about a diplomatic resolution, raising questions as Halevi's statement contrasts with the ongoing discussions about peace talks.
Halevi's comments suggest that the Israeli military plans to extend operations into areas not previously reached since the launch of its operation "Northern Arrows." This move comes despite Israel's earlier decision to reduce its military presence by releasing tens of thousands of soldiers, leaving only two brigades in operation within Lebanon.
Concurrently, Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer is finalizing a settlement proposal with Lebanon, in talks taking place in Washington with U.S. presidential envoy Amos Hochstein and American officials.
The proposal was approved by the Israeli government and is expected to address the security guarantees Israel seeks, including ensuring that the Israeli military can continue operations in Lebanon should the agreement be violated.
Dermer is also negotiating Russian and American guarantees regarding Israel's freedom of military action in Lebanon in case of breaches.
According to reports, Dermer agreed to Russian guarantees two weeks ago in Moscow.
These assurances include Russian efforts to prevent the smuggling of weapons from Iran to Syria, and from Syria to Lebanon, a region where Russia holds significant influence over Iran, Syria, and Hezbollah.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar confirmed progress in the settlement talks but emphasized that the primary challenge lies in implementing the agreement.
Dermer is also scheduled to discuss the issue with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, as well as officials from his party.
At the same time, Israeli President Isaac Herzog is expected to meet with President Joe Biden to discuss the war.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sees his support for the settlement as a goodwill gesture towards President Trump.
The draft agreement reportedly includes provisions for Hezbollah's withdrawal to the northern Litani River within 60 days, with Israeli forces maintaining a presence along the frontlines of Lebanese villages until the Lebanese Army is able to take control.
According to Israeli sources, the Lebanese Army will be responsible for dismantling Hezbollah's infrastructure in the remaining area along the border to the Litani River, after which Israeli forces will retreat to the Blue Line.
