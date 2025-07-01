Over 170 charities call for end to deadly new Gaza aid distribution system

Israel-Gaza War Updates
01-07-2025 | 09:03
High views
Over 170 charities call for end to deadly new Gaza aid distribution system
Over 170 charities call for end to deadly new Gaza aid distribution system

More than 170 non-governmental organizations called on Tuesday for a U.S.- and Israeli-backed food aid distribution scheme in Gaza to be dismantled over concerns it is putting civilians at risk of death and injury.

More than 500 people have been killed in mass shootings near aid distribution centers or transport routes guarded by Israeli forces since the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation started operating in late May, according to medical authorities in Gaza.

The GHF uses private U.S. security and logistics companies to get supplies into Gaza, largely bypassing a U.N.-led system that Israel says had let militants divert aid. The United Nations has called the plan "inherently unsafe" and a violation of humanitarian impartiality rules.

As of early afternoon in Geneva on Tuesday, where the joint declaration was released, 171 charities had signed onto the call for countries to press Israel to halt the GHF scheme and reinstate aid coordinated through the United Nations.

"Palestinians in Gaza face an impossible choice: starve or risk being shot while trying desperately to reach food to feed their families," the statement said. Groups signing it included Oxfam, Doctors Without Borders, Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and Amnesty International. In a response, the GHF told Reuters it had delivered more than 52 million meals in five weeks and said other humanitarian groups had "nearly all of their aid looted."


Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Charities

Deadly

Gaza

Aid

Distribution

System

