Israel reportedly kills Hezbollah leader Salim Ayyash in Syria: Who is Salim Ayyash?

News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-11 | 13:18
Israel reportedly kills Hezbollah leader Salim Ayyash in Syria: Who is Salim Ayyash?
Israel reportedly kills Hezbollah leader Salim Ayyash in Syria: Who is Salim Ayyash?

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

As clashes between the Israeli army and Hezbollah persist in Lebanon, Israel has increasingly employed a lethal strategy: targeted assassinations of senior Hezbollah figures. 

Since the onset of this war, Israeli forces have pursued Hezbollah leaders across Lebanon and Syria, often publicizing successful operations. 

At the same time, Hezbollah remains silent, seemingly to avoid providing further intelligence to Israel.
 
The latest unconfirmed report surrounds the assassination of Salim Ayyash in Qusayr, Syria. 

The latest reports surrounding these assassinations mention the alleged killing of Salim Ayyash in Al-Qusayr, Syria, as confirmed by Israeli Channel 12 and other Arab media outlets. 

However, Hezbollah has neither confirmed nor denied the claim, leaving the truth of the report in question.

Who is Salim Ayyash?

Salim Ayyash, known for his role in Hezbollah's security apparatus, first gained public attention following the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri. 

After years of investigation, the United Nations-backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon convicted Ayyash in 2020, identifying him as the leader of the "assassination team."

However, he was the only individual found guilty, as other suspects, including Hezbollah's Mustafa Badreddine, were not convicted. 

The tribunal found him to be the mastermind behind the operation, but Hezbollah did not acknowledge the legitimacy of the court, deeming it politically biased.

Beyond Hariri's assassination, Ayyash has also been implicated in assassination attempts on Lebanese ministers Elias Murr and Marwan Hamadeh, as well as the murder of former Lebanese Communist Party Secretary-General George Hawi.

Despite his conviction, Ayyash remained at large. In 2021, the U.S. State Department Rewards for Justice program offered a $10 million reward for information about his whereabouts. 

The U.S. considers Ayyash a high-ranking operative in Hezbollah's Unit 121, a unit known for orchestrating assassinations and reportedly linked to attacks that harmed American personnel. 

Ayyash is suspected of involvement in the 1983 Beirut barracks bombings that killed 241 U.S. military personnel, aligning with Washington's longstanding pursuit of justice in that case.
 

