Israel’s stance on Hezbollah fuels leadership divisions amid critical Lebanon war goals

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



A group of Israeli reserve soldiers has warned of the consequences of the government and military leadership's policy regarding the war in Lebanon, presenting two options: either a settlement as soon as possible or an expansion of the ground operation to achieve the goal of undermining Hezbollah's capabilities, which has not yet been met.



This warning comes amid growing internal contradictions over the settlement before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump enters the White House in January, particularly following Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz's visit to the northern region on Wednesday.



Katz issued threats against Lebanon, declaring that there would be no ceasefire soon and no settlement before achieving the war’s objective of disarming Hezbollah.



This stance has undermined hopes for success in the settlement efforts led in Washington by Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein.



While the army faces Hezbollah ambushes on the border with Lebanon, as well as drones and missiles inside, political and military leaders have returned to a policy of military pressure on Lebanon.



According to officials in the Northern Command, the intense bombing of Beirut's southern suburbs and the Lebanese capital, along with plans to intensify the ground operation, are seen as a means to improve Israel's position in settlement negotiations and ensure its terms.



Until Minister Ron Dermer returns from Washington with the final agreement on Lebanon, Israelis are discussing ways to continue fighting Hezbollah amid questions about the settlement details.



These include: The extent of Lebanon's approval of the settlement draft; the speed of the Lebanese army's deployment south of the Litani River once a ceasefire is announced; and the army's ability to set up barriers to prevent Hezbollah from returning to the region and transferring weapons southward.