South Lebanon's second line villages: Israeli forces advance amid fierce clashes with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-14 | 13:20
2
min
South Lebanon's second line villages: Israeli forces advance amid fierce clashes with Hezbollah
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The Israeli military has ramped up efforts to penetrate South Lebanon's villages along the frontlines in the central and western sectors, engaging in clashes with resistance forces on multiple fronts.
For the first time since expanding its ground assault, an Israeli reconnaissance unit, backed by artillery fire and phosphorus shelling, advanced toward the outskirts of Tayr Harfa. The Israeli forces also conducted extensive sweeps around the villages of Chamaa, Majdal Zoun, and Tayr Harfa.
Explosions were heard in the area, though the cause remains unclear, with sources unable to confirm if Hezbollah-planted mines or Israeli booby-trapping operations triggered them.
Due to limited access to the battleground, reports are unclear, but sources indicate that Israeli forces have reached Chamaa, a village in the third defensive line in the western sector.
Clashes reportedly occurred between Israeli troops and Hezbollah fighters between Chamaa and Tayr Harfa, marking the first time Israeli forces have entered Tayr Harfa.
The escalation follows a two-day attempt by Israeli infantry and armored units to advance through Wadi Ain el Zarqa, positioned between Tayr Harfa and Dhayra on the western edge of the central sector.
Through this maneuver, Israeli forces aimed to reach Naqoura but were met with resistance, forcing part of the unit to retreat towards Dhayra while others moved to the western edges of Tayr Harfa.
Additionally, the Israeli newspaper Maariv reported that the 36th division, currently stationed in the central sector, conducted an exercise near the second defensive line, coinciding with an unprecedented escalation by Israeli forces in the central sector on Wednesday night.
