News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel's push into South Lebanon marks new phase in ongoing Hezbollah conflict, fuels intense clashes
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-15 | 13:03
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israel's push into South Lebanon marks new phase in ongoing Hezbollah conflict, fuels intense clashes
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Chamaa, a village in southern Lebanon's western sector, lies approximately six kilometers from the Israeli border. The area has become the focal point of the most intense battle since the second phase of the Israeli army's incursion began.
Exclusive videos obtained by LBCI show Israeli troops reaching this deeper point in the western sector, near the shrine of Nabi Shamoun Al-Safa. Fierce clashes erupted there and continued into Friday afternoon.
Clashes between Tayr Harfa and Chamaa began Thursday. The Israeli army entered Tayr Harfa, detonated several houses, and withdrew to its western outskirts before advancing to Chamaa.
Israeli forces avoided staying in Tayr Harfa to prevent their soldiers from coming under Hezbollah fire from Majdal Zoun and Yater, which overlook the village.
In the central sector, where heavy clashes have persisted since the incursion began, the Israeli army has completed the first phase of its operation around all frontline villages, subsequently opening a route toward Bint Jbeil.
Although the Israeli army has not yet reached Bint Jbeil, battles continue around its vicinity, particularly near the so-called "Liberation Triangle" (Muthallath al-Tahrir), which connects Bint Jbeil to Aainata, Aitaroun, and Maroun El Ras.
These clashes are accompanied by intensified airstrikes and concentrated artillery shelling.
In the eastern sector, military operations have remained static since the Israeli army's withdrawal from the town of Khiam.
The depth of their incursion from Kfarkela, Odaisseh, Markaba, and Houla to Meiss El Jabal and Blida has not exceeded three kilometers. The furthest penetration occurred in Khiam, near the detention center, approximately four kilometers deep.
In the eastern sector, the nature of the battle differs. Advancing to second-line villages remains difficult as long as Wadi al-Hujeir stays under Hezbollah's control.
In summary, the Israeli army enters villages, plants explosives, demolishes structures, and then retreats to avoid exposing its troops and equipment to Hezbollah's attacks, which continue to target Israeli forces even in frontline villages.
The primary goal of the operation is to secure control of the coast in the west and the valleys in the east. Ultimately, it aims to push Hezbollah back far enough to prevent the use of Kornet missiles, which have a range of ten kilometers, while also reducing the group's ability to provide supporting fire.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Israel
South Lebanon
Hezbollah
Clashes
Incursion
Next
Iranian influence 'key' in Lebanon settlement, Israel’s security talks reveal shifting power dynamics: Here are the details
Economic strain: BDL reserves drop amid ongoing war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-19
Israeli forces attempt incursion in south Lebanon village amid violent clashes with Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2024-10-19
Israeli forces attempt incursion in south Lebanon village amid violent clashes with Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-14
South Lebanon's second line villages: Israeli forces advance amid fierce clashes with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-14
South Lebanon's second line villages: Israeli forces advance amid fierce clashes with Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-10
Ground clashes: Hezbollah maintains resistance as Israel is poised to end ground operations in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-10
Ground clashes: Hezbollah maintains resistance as Israel is poised to end ground operations in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-16
Hezbollah reports 'violent clashes' with Israeli troops in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-16
Hezbollah reports 'violent clashes' with Israeli troops in south Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Deal or no deal: Lebanon's review of ceasefire proposal faces key obstacles as Israeli attacks intensify
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Deal or no deal: Lebanon's review of ceasefire proposal faces key obstacles as Israeli attacks intensify
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Iranian influence 'key' in Lebanon settlement, Israel’s security talks reveal shifting power dynamics: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Iranian influence 'key' in Lebanon settlement, Israel’s security talks reveal shifting power dynamics: Here are the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-14
Economic strain: BDL reserves drop amid ongoing war
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-14
Economic strain: BDL reserves drop amid ongoing war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-14
South Lebanon's second line villages: Israeli forces advance amid fierce clashes with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-14
South Lebanon's second line villages: Israeli forces advance amid fierce clashes with Hezbollah
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-01
Hamas Leadership Shake-Up: Who Will Succeed Ismail Haniyeh?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-01
Hamas Leadership Shake-Up: Who Will Succeed Ismail Haniyeh?
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
German Defense Ministry says warship downed drone off Lebanese coast
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
German Defense Ministry says warship downed drone off Lebanese coast
0
Middle East News
2024-11-12
Nuclear watchdog chief says room to maneuver 'shrinking' on Iran
Middle East News
2024-11-12
Nuclear watchdog chief says room to maneuver 'shrinking' on Iran
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-10
Israel breaks sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-10
Israel breaks sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:13
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
Middle East News
10:13
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:13
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Hadath residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
06:13
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Hadath residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
2
Lebanon News
11:50
Israel renews strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs after days of attacks
Lebanon News
11:50
Israel renews strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs after days of attacks
3
Lebanon News
10:45
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
10:45
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
4
Lebanon News
02:53
Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
02:53
Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Borj El Brajneh and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
5
Lebanon News
08:04
Beirut Airport security chief blocks Iranian delegation over inspection refusal: Here are the details
Lebanon News
08:04
Beirut Airport security chief blocks Iranian delegation over inspection refusal: Here are the details
6
Lebanon News
03:43
Israeli airstrike hits building near Tayouneh roundabout in Beirut (video)
Lebanon News
03:43
Israeli airstrike hits building near Tayouneh roundabout in Beirut (video)
7
Lebanon News
03:17
Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
03:17
Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs
8
Middle East News
10:13
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
Middle East News
10:13
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More