Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Chamaa, a village in southern Lebanon's western sector, lies approximately six kilometers from the Israeli border. The area has become the focal point of the most intense battle since the second phase of the Israeli army's incursion began.



Exclusive videos obtained by LBCI show Israeli troops reaching this deeper point in the western sector, near the shrine of Nabi Shamoun Al-Safa. Fierce clashes erupted there and continued into Friday afternoon.



Clashes between Tayr Harfa and Chamaa began Thursday. The Israeli army entered Tayr Harfa, detonated several houses, and withdrew to its western outskirts before advancing to Chamaa.



Israeli forces avoided staying in Tayr Harfa to prevent their soldiers from coming under Hezbollah fire from Majdal Zoun and Yater, which overlook the village.



In the central sector, where heavy clashes have persisted since the incursion began, the Israeli army has completed the first phase of its operation around all frontline villages, subsequently opening a route toward Bint Jbeil.



Although the Israeli army has not yet reached Bint Jbeil, battles continue around its vicinity, particularly near the so-called "Liberation Triangle" (Muthallath al-Tahrir), which connects Bint Jbeil to Aainata, Aitaroun, and Maroun El Ras.



These clashes are accompanied by intensified airstrikes and concentrated artillery shelling.



In the eastern sector, military operations have remained static since the Israeli army's withdrawal from the town of Khiam.



The depth of their incursion from Kfarkela, Odaisseh, Markaba, and Houla to Meiss El Jabal and Blida has not exceeded three kilometers. The furthest penetration occurred in Khiam, near the detention center, approximately four kilometers deep.



In the eastern sector, the nature of the battle differs. Advancing to second-line villages remains difficult as long as Wadi al-Hujeir stays under Hezbollah's control.



In summary, the Israeli army enters villages, plants explosives, demolishes structures, and then retreats to avoid exposing its troops and equipment to Hezbollah's attacks, which continue to target Israeli forces even in frontline villages.



The primary goal of the operation is to secure control of the coast in the west and the valleys in the east. Ultimately, it aims to push Hezbollah back far enough to prevent the use of Kornet missiles, which have a range of ten kilometers, while also reducing the group's ability to provide supporting fire.