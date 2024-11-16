Beirut's southern suburbs struggle with dual crises: Airstrikes and looting

News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-16 | 13:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Beirut&#39;s southern suburbs struggle with dual crises: Airstrikes and looting
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Beirut's southern suburbs struggle with dual crises: Airstrikes and looting

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israeli airstrikes continued to pound Beirut's southern suburbs for the sixth consecutive day, targeting areas in Borj El Brajneh, Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry, Bir al-Abed, Al Kafaat, and Chiyah.  

The rounds of airstrikes were preceded by evacuation warnings to residents. One of the fiercest strikes in Chiyah sent shockwaves beyond the immediate area, gravely injuring 17-year-old Lebanese national soccer player Celine Haidar. She suffered a severe head injury while at the Maroun Misk area.  

Amid the devastation, criminal activity has added to the residents' anguish. Looting gangs, reportedly comprising Lebanese and Syrians, have been exploiting the chaos by issuing false evacuation warnings, prompting residents to flee and leaving homes vulnerable to theft.  

Security forces have taken action, apprehending five individuals involved in looting. The Ghobeiry Municipality intercepted two trucks and a tuk-tuk loaded with stolen furniture under the guise of scrap collection, handing them over to the Internal Security Forces (ISF).  

In response, the Union of Southern Suburb Municipalities and neighborhood committees have decided to partially close key intersections, such as Msharafieh and Ghobeiry-Haret Hreik crossings, to control movement and curb theft.  

Haret Hreik Municipality also implemented strict measures, including prohibiting vehicle operation by undocumented foreign nationals, scrutinizing the transport of furniture and goods, and banning the collection of scrap metal to protect what remains of residents' belongings and memories.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Beirut

Suburbs

Struggle

Crises

Airstrikes

Looting

LBCI Next
Defining next steps: Hezbollah and Iran study US proposal for ceasefire
Deal or no deal: Lebanon's review of ceasefire proposal faces key obstacles as Israeli attacks intensify
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs with new wave of airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-15

Israeli military 'completes' third wave of airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs: Army spokesperson claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-15

Israel's army continues airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, claims to target Hezbollah infrastructure: Spokesperson

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Intensified Israeli invasions: Israeli army attempts to isolate villages in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Defining next steps: Hezbollah and Iran study US proposal for ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-15

Deal or no deal: Lebanon's review of ceasefire proposal faces key obstacles as Israeli attacks intensify

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-15

Israel's push into South Lebanon marks new phase in ongoing Hezbollah conflict, fuels intense clashes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:48

Israeli Chief of Staff vows to continue advancing deep into Lebanese territory

LBCI
Middle East News
13:14

Rockets fired from Lebanon cause power outages in Haifa: Israeli media

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-26

LBCI Exclusive: Washington's efforts to gradually reduce Lebanese-Israeli escalation succeeded

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-09

Negotiations and Tensions Surrounding a Potential Ceasefire and Hostage Exchange Between Israel and Hamas

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Israeli media: Military adopts strategy with airstrikes every two hours in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Borj El Chmali, Maachouq and Haouch residents in Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:57

Israel's warning to South Lebanon residents: Evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

New evacuation warning: Israel urges Ghobeiry and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Israel warns Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs with new wave of airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More