Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israeli airstrikes continued to pound Beirut's southern suburbs for the sixth consecutive day, targeting areas in Borj El Brajneh, Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry, Bir al-Abed, Al Kafaat, and Chiyah.



The rounds of airstrikes were preceded by evacuation warnings to residents. One of the fiercest strikes in Chiyah sent shockwaves beyond the immediate area, gravely injuring 17-year-old Lebanese national soccer player Celine Haidar. She suffered a severe head injury while at the Maroun Misk area.



Amid the devastation, criminal activity has added to the residents' anguish. Looting gangs, reportedly comprising Lebanese and Syrians, have been exploiting the chaos by issuing false evacuation warnings, prompting residents to flee and leaving homes vulnerable to theft.



Security forces have taken action, apprehending five individuals involved in looting. The Ghobeiry Municipality intercepted two trucks and a tuk-tuk loaded with stolen furniture under the guise of scrap collection, handing them over to the Internal Security Forces (ISF).



In response, the Union of Southern Suburb Municipalities and neighborhood committees have decided to partially close key intersections, such as Msharafieh and Ghobeiry-Haret Hreik crossings, to control movement and curb theft.



Haret Hreik Municipality also implemented strict measures, including prohibiting vehicle operation by undocumented foreign nationals, scrutinizing the transport of furniture and goods, and banning the collection of scrap metal to protect what remains of residents' belongings and memories.