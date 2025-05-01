15 Druze fighters killed in ambush near Syria capital: Monitor reports

Assailants killed 15 fighters from the Druze minority in an ambush near the Syrian capital, a war monitor said Thursday, after days of deadly sectarian clashes.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which relies on a network of sources on the ground in Syria, said the attack was carried out on Wednesday by forces linked to the Islamist-led government as the Druze fighters were traveling to the town of Sahnaya.



The deadly ambush was also reported by local media outlet Suweyda 24.



AFP