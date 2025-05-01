News
15 Druze fighters killed in ambush near Syria capital: Monitor reports
Middle East News
01-05-2025 | 05:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
15 Druze fighters killed in ambush near Syria capital: Monitor reports
Assailants killed 15 fighters from the Druze minority in an ambush near the Syrian capital, a war monitor said Thursday, after days of deadly sectarian clashes.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which relies on a network of sources on the ground in Syria, said the attack was carried out on Wednesday by forces linked to the Islamist-led government as the Druze fighters were traveling to the town of Sahnaya.
The deadly ambush was also reported by local media outlet Suweyda 24.
AFP
Middle East News
Druze
Fighters
Syria
Attack
Next
Former Assad security official met FBI in Beirut to discuss missing journalist Austin Tice: LBCI reports
Turkey calls on Israel to stop aerial strikes on Syria
Previous
