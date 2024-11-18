News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Bint Jbeil, Chamaa, Khiam, and beyond: Israel pushes deep into South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-18 | 13:15
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Bint Jbeil, Chamaa, Khiam, and beyond: Israel pushes deep into South Lebanon
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Days into the second phase of its ground invasion into South Lebanon, Israel announced the deployment of artillery batteries within Lebanese territory.
Footage released by the Israeli army showcased artillery shelling from southern Lebanese villages, though conflicting reports emerged regarding their exact placement.
Military experts suggest these mobile artillery units serve dual purposes: propaganda targeting audiences in Lebanon and Israel and operational advantage. The artillery, with ranges between 18 and 40 kilometers, provides precise targeting capabilities and offers an alternative to airstrikes for hitting more profound objectives.
Israeli forces continued operations in the western sector, focusing on valleys and forests near the villages of Chamaa and Tayr Harfa. The army released footage of tunnels, weapons caches, and rocket launchers reportedly discovered in these areas. Meanwhile, Majdal Zoun and Mansouri witnessed heavy artillery bombardment.
Field observers anticipate further incursions toward Wadi Hassan, a strategically important area between Chamaa and Majdal Zoun. Recent confrontations saw Israeli troops advance to positions west of Chamaa and east of Biyad, forcing the Lebanese Army to vacate a military post.
The Israeli presence in these locations grants them a strategic advantage, enabling oversight of Tyre, Naqoura, and Hamoul, alongside valleys subjected to extensive bombardment over the past year.
Notably, Israeli forces avoided the coastal route from Naqoura to Chamaa, opting for inland paths to evade ambushes in forests and valleys. Historical comparisons highlight a similar strategy employed during the 1982 invasion and the current 2024 incursion.
The eastern town of Khiam remains a focal point of military activity. Israeli forces continue incursions into the town’s southern and eastern neighborhoods, while airstrikes and artillery target its western and northern areas.
In response, Hezbollah has reported repeated attacks on Israeli troop gatherings south of the town.
In the central region, Israeli advances have stabilized in Aainata, adjacent to Bint Jbeil. Troops have moved into southern neighborhoods of Bint Jbeil, with overlapping fronts in Yaroun and Aitaroun.
Simultaneously, the army continues its push from Ain Ebel and Hanine, approaching Bint Jbeil from the west.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Bint Jbeil
Chamaa
Khiam
Israel
South Lebanon
Territory
Next
Ceasefire hangs in the balance: Divisions in Israeli government threaten ceasefire efforts with Lebanon
Israeli Ministers advocate for West Bank annexation, sparking tensions over Palestinian statehood
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:22
Hezbollah targets Israeli military forces in Khiam, South Lebanon, with four rocket salvos
Lebanon News
04:22
Hezbollah targets Israeli military forces in Khiam, South Lebanon, with four rocket salvos
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-17
Israel's offensive escalates with fierce clashes in South Lebanon, eyes 'strategic encirclement' of Bint Jbeil
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-17
Israel's offensive escalates with fierce clashes in South Lebanon, eyes 'strategic encirclement' of Bint Jbeil
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-16
Hezbollah says it hit Israeli tank in Chamaa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-16
Hezbollah says it hit Israeli tank in Chamaa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Israeli airstrike hits near Tebnin governmental hospital in Bint Jbeil, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Israeli airstrike hits near Tebnin governmental hospital in Bint Jbeil, South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Lebanese Army's four-phase deployment plan: Israel to withdraw within seven days under proposed ceasefire deal
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Lebanese Army's four-phase deployment plan: Israel to withdraw within seven days under proposed ceasefire deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Amos Hochstein's Beirut visit in flux as US seeks clarity on Lebanon's ceasefire stance – the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Amos Hochstein's Beirut visit in flux as US seeks clarity on Lebanon's ceasefire stance – the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Ceasefire hangs in the balance: Divisions in Israeli government threaten ceasefire efforts with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Ceasefire hangs in the balance: Divisions in Israeli government threaten ceasefire efforts with Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-17
Israeli Ministers advocate for West Bank annexation, sparking tensions over Palestinian statehood
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-17
Israeli Ministers advocate for West Bank annexation, sparking tensions over Palestinian statehood
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-17
Israel orders immediate evacuation for residents of South Lebanon areas: Army spokesperson
Lebanon News
2024-11-17
Israel orders immediate evacuation for residents of South Lebanon areas: Army spokesperson
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes continue to hit Beirut's southern suburbs, one targets Mrayjeh
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes continue to hit Beirut's southern suburbs, one targets Mrayjeh
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-17
Ali Hijazi tells LBCI: We are unsure if Hezbollah's Mohammad Afif's presence at the targeted site was a coincidence
Lebanon News
2024-11-17
Ali Hijazi tells LBCI: We are unsure if Hezbollah's Mohammad Afif's presence at the targeted site was a coincidence
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
01:51
Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)
Lebanon News
01:51
Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:55
Sources confirm to LBCI: Lebanon has informed Washington of its agreement to the proposed ceasefire. Amos Hochstein is set to arrive in Beirut on Tuesday to revisit certain terms of the proposal to ensure they align with the Lebanese Constitution.
Lebanon News
15:55
Sources confirm to LBCI: Lebanon has informed Washington of its agreement to the proposed ceasefire. Amos Hochstein is set to arrive in Beirut on Tuesday to revisit certain terms of the proposal to ensure they align with the Lebanese Constitution.
2
Lebanon News
11:40
Israeli airstrike targets Zokak El-Blat in Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
11:40
Israeli airstrike targets Zokak El-Blat in Beirut (Video)
3
Lebanon News
15:32
Lebanon's response to ceasefire proposal positive, awaiting Amos Hochstein's visit for final review of agreement
Lebanon News
15:32
Lebanon's response to ceasefire proposal positive, awaiting Amos Hochstein's visit for final review of agreement
4
Middle East News
13:58
Four blasts hit Tel Aviv; Israeli Air Force reportedly intercepts incoming missile from Lebanon (Video)
Middle East News
13:58
Four blasts hit Tel Aviv; Israeli Air Force reportedly intercepts incoming missile from Lebanon (Video)
5
Lebanon News
15:41
MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: At war's end, we must avoid repeating mistakes; Hezbollah must become a political party
Lebanon News
15:41
MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: At war's end, we must avoid repeating mistakes; Hezbollah must become a political party
6
Lebanon News
10:04
Hochstein informs Speaker Berri of postponing his visit to Lebanon: Axios
Lebanon News
10:04
Hochstein informs Speaker Berri of postponing his visit to Lebanon: Axios
7
Lebanon News
02:57
Gantz says agreement with Lebanon must ensure Israel's freedom of action
Lebanon News
02:57
Gantz says agreement with Lebanon must ensure Israel's freedom of action
8
Lebanon News
17:15
Hezbollah mourns Media Official Mohammad Afif, killed in Israeli airstrike
Lebanon News
17:15
Hezbollah mourns Media Official Mohammad Afif, killed in Israeli airstrike
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More