Bint Jbeil, Chamaa, Khiam, and beyond: Israel pushes deep into South Lebanon

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Days into the second phase of its ground invasion into South Lebanon, Israel announced the deployment of artillery batteries within Lebanese territory.



Footage released by the Israeli army showcased artillery shelling from southern Lebanese villages, though conflicting reports emerged regarding their exact placement.



Military experts suggest these mobile artillery units serve dual purposes: propaganda targeting audiences in Lebanon and Israel and operational advantage. The artillery, with ranges between 18 and 40 kilometers, provides precise targeting capabilities and offers an alternative to airstrikes for hitting more profound objectives.



Israeli forces continued operations in the western sector, focusing on valleys and forests near the villages of Chamaa and Tayr Harfa. The army released footage of tunnels, weapons caches, and rocket launchers reportedly discovered in these areas. Meanwhile, Majdal Zoun and Mansouri witnessed heavy artillery bombardment.



Field observers anticipate further incursions toward Wadi Hassan, a strategically important area between Chamaa and Majdal Zoun. Recent confrontations saw Israeli troops advance to positions west of Chamaa and east of Biyad, forcing the Lebanese Army to vacate a military post.



The Israeli presence in these locations grants them a strategic advantage, enabling oversight of Tyre, Naqoura, and Hamoul, alongside valleys subjected to extensive bombardment over the past year.



Notably, Israeli forces avoided the coastal route from Naqoura to Chamaa, opting for inland paths to evade ambushes in forests and valleys. Historical comparisons highlight a similar strategy employed during the 1982 invasion and the current 2024 incursion.



The eastern town of Khiam remains a focal point of military activity. Israeli forces continue incursions into the town’s southern and eastern neighborhoods, while airstrikes and artillery target its western and northern areas.



In response, Hezbollah has reported repeated attacks on Israeli troop gatherings south of the town.



In the central region, Israeli advances have stabilized in Aainata, adjacent to Bint Jbeil. Troops have moved into southern neighborhoods of Bint Jbeil, with overlapping fronts in Yaroun and Aitaroun.



Simultaneously, the army continues its push from Ain Ebel and Hanine, approaching Bint Jbeil from the west.