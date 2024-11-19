Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The much-anticipated arrival of U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein in Beirut marked a significant step in efforts to finalize a ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel.



On Tuesday morning, Hochstein met with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri at Ain al-Tineh for discussions that lasted two hours.



According to LBCI sources, the meeting was positive and fruitful, focusing on resolving outstanding issues related to the 13-point draft agreement. Talks centered on refining specific provisions to align with U.N. Resolution 1701.



Speaking to Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, Speaker Berri revealed that representatives from both the Lebanese side and the U.S. were tasked with ironing out technical details before Hochstein's expected departure to Israel.



Berri noted that while the process progresses well, he expressed caution, emphasizing, "Guarantees regarding Israel's commitment fall on the Americans."



Referring to the draft agreement, he added, "Hochstein said it has been coordinated with the Israelis, but this is not the first time Israel has reneged on its commitments."



Speaking from Ain al-Tineh, Hochstein struck an optimistic tone: "The meeting was very constructive and very helpful. I came back because we have a real opportunity to bring this conflict to an end. This is a moment of decision-making. I'm here in Beirut to facilitate that decision, but it's ultimately the decision of the parties to reach a conclusion to this conflict. It is now within our grasp. So, as the window is now, I hope the coming days yield a resolute decision."



Hochstein refrained from taking questions, stating his intention to avoid public negotiations.



Later, the U.S. envoy met with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who reaffirmed the government's priorities of ending hostilities, safeguarding Lebanon's sovereignty, and ensuring the full implementation of international resolutions.



Mikati also stressed the need to strengthen the Lebanese Army's authority in the south.



While no final agreement had been reached at the time of reporting, negotiations between the U.S. and Lebanese officials have advanced significantly. Hochstein is expected to present the Lebanese stance to Israeli officials.



The ultimate decision now lies in the hands of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.