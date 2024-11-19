The psychology behind crowds at Beirut airstrike zones: Israeli warnings turn into gathering spots

News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-19 | 13:10
High views
LBCI
LBCI
The psychology behind crowds at Beirut airstrike zones: Israeli warnings turn into gathering spots
3min
The psychology behind crowds at Beirut airstrike zones: Israeli warnings turn into gathering spots

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israeli warnings to evacuate areas targeted by airstrikes in Beirut's southern suburbs have surprisingly turned into a gathering point, with people flocking to the danger zone to take photos.

Instead of fleeing, people are gathering near these sites to capture photos and videos, often placing themselves dangerously close to the targeted area.  

This phenomenon gained attention on Saturday when Celine Haidar, a player for Lebanon's national football team, was injured by shrapnel during an Israeli airstrike in the Chiyah area.  

The crowding at such perilous locations raises questions: what drives people to approach danger rather than escape it? 

The illusion of safety: Many individuals believe that harm will not happen to them, a cognitive bias known as "optimism bias." This mindset leads people to underestimate the risks and approach hazardous areas without fully grasping the potential consequences.  

Curiosity and thrill-seeking: Human nature thrives on curiosity, especially in the face of extraordinary events like airstrikes. The novelty of such experiences triggers the brain's reward system, releasing dopamine and creating a sense of excitement and satisfaction.  

Social validation through media: In the era of social media, there is a growing desire to share unique content. Posting images or videos from the site of an airstrike provides a sense of accomplishment and social recognition. This phenomenon, termed "impression management," can sometimes outweigh concerns for personal safety.  

Collective behavior: When others gather at dangerous sites, individuals may feel a false sense of security, thinking, "If others are doing it, it must be safe." This collective behavior often overrides individual caution.  

Desensitization and rebellion against fear: Living in conflict zones for extended periods can lead to a sense of emotional numbness. For some, approaching a bombing site or capturing images can symbolize resistance or reclaiming agency in the face of helplessness.  

The Fear of Missing Out (FOMO): A modern psychological phenomenon, FOMO drives individuals to participate in significant events, even if they are hazardous. Missing out on witnessing or documenting a historical or catastrophic moment can feel like a personal loss, leading people to be physically present despite the risks.  

While these theories may explain why people gather near targeted areas, they cannot justify such risky behavior. 

The danger posed by Israel's airstrikes, despite claims of precision, remains real and ever-present.

