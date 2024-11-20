Lebanon's Private Sector Network urges government to take action for stability and economic recovery

News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-20 | 13:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s Private Sector Network urges government to take action for stability and economic recovery
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's Private Sector Network urges government to take action for stability and economic recovery

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Economic stability, prosperity, and investments can only be achieved with security and political stability.

In Lebanon, which has never experienced sustained political stability, the private sector and the Lebanese diaspora have been the backbone of its economy despite the ongoing crises, including the economic collapse and the current war.

Given the destruction Lebanon is facing and the worsening social conditions due to internal displacement, the burden has become heavy, and it is crucial to raise awareness.

As a result, the Lebanese Private Sector Network, which includes representatives from the private sector and a group of businessmen from various fields, has launched an initiative.

Under the slogan "Sovereignty, Stability, Prosperity," the network has called on the government to take action based on urgent international support to help Lebanon regain full sovereignty and achieve stability by activating state institutions. 

It has also urged civil society and the Lebanese diaspora to contribute to finding solutions to address the challenges caused by the government's failure to fulfill its responsibilities.

But how can all of this be achieved?

What is needed now is unity and concrete steps to maintain the foundations of economic resilience. Without them, it will be impossible to achieve stability and prosperity.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Private Sector Network

Initiative

Economy

Political

Stability

Diaspora

LBCI Next
US envoy Hochstein concludes second day of ceasefire talks, heads to Israel for potential final agreement
The psychology behind crowds at Beirut airstrike zones: Israeli warnings turn into gathering spots
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

PM Mikati receives Minister of Economy and UNICEF representative, says US shows clear support for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Iranian Foreign Ministry says 'Lebanon capable of deciding on initiatives to halt Israeli crimes'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

US hands Lebanon draft truce proposal: Two political sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Lebanese Economy Minister discusses US-Lebanon cooperation with Trump advisor Massad Boulos

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Caught in the warzone: 42 Lebanese soldiers killed by Israeli attacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Daily field updates: Israeli military expands invasion in eastern and western villages of South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Finalization of Israel-Lebanon ceasefire: Key points under Israeli discussion amid internal division

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

US envoy Hochstein concludes second day of ceasefire talks, heads to Israel for potential final agreement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

US envoy Hochstein continues ceasefire talks in Lebanon; Resolution 1701 committee to include Lebanon, Israel, France, the US, and UNIFIL: LBCI sources say

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-23

Airlines fly over Afghanistan as Middle East becomes the greater risk

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:48

Intense clashes erupt near Kfarchouba in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-16

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey region: EMSC

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

US envoy Hochstein continues ceasefire talks in Lebanon; Resolution 1701 committee to include Lebanon, Israel, France, the US, and UNIFIL: LBCI sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Hochstein says "the meeting today built on yesterday's discussions and made further progress"

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Lebanese army confirms soldier killed in Israeli attack on vehicle in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel should expect our response to Mohammad Afif's assassination to be in central Tel Aviv

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:48

Intense clashes erupt near Kfarchouba in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
10:31

Yedioth Ahronoth publishes ceasefire draft agreement discussed in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:19

Hezbollah forces repel Israeli advance near South Lebanon's Biyyadah, tank destroyed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Finalization of Israel-Lebanon ceasefire: Key points under Israeli discussion amid internal division

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More