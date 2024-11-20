Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Economic stability, prosperity, and investments can only be achieved with security and political stability.



In Lebanon, which has never experienced sustained political stability, the private sector and the Lebanese diaspora have been the backbone of its economy despite the ongoing crises, including the economic collapse and the current war.



Given the destruction Lebanon is facing and the worsening social conditions due to internal displacement, the burden has become heavy, and it is crucial to raise awareness.



As a result, the Lebanese Private Sector Network, which includes representatives from the private sector and a group of businessmen from various fields, has launched an initiative.



Under the slogan "Sovereignty, Stability, Prosperity," the network has called on the government to take action based on urgent international support to help Lebanon regain full sovereignty and achieve stability by activating state institutions.



It has also urged civil society and the Lebanese diaspora to contribute to finding solutions to address the challenges caused by the government's failure to fulfill its responsibilities.



But how can all of this be achieved?



What is needed now is unity and concrete steps to maintain the foundations of economic resilience. Without them, it will be impossible to achieve stability and prosperity.