Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has followed up on U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein’s talks in Israel regarding a ceasefire and the implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.



This comes as Israeli airstrikes resumed, targeting Beirut's southern suburbs, the city of Tyre, and surrounding areas. Berri is expected to be briefed by Hochstein on the results of these talks soon.



Sources from Ain al-Tineh indicated that Hochstein brought a draft agreement to Tel Aviv that was approved by Hezbollah. The next step will depend on Israel’s response and any possible comments that may require further negotiations on the draft.



If things proceed smoothly, discussions will move to operational aspects, including the timing of the ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal, the deployment of the Lebanese army, and monitoring the implementation of Resolution 1701 in Lebanon and along the Lebanese-Syrian border.



Ain al-Tineh sources denied reports that the agreed-upon draft includes a 60-day truce leading to a permanent ceasefire, which would serve as a monitoring period for the implementation of the ceasefire and Resolution 1701.



As Berri waits for Hochstein to contact him or return to Beirut—or possibly head to Washington via Paris for further consultations—French sources indicated that the U.S. envoy met in Beirut with French ambassador Hervé Magro to coordinate between the two countries.



These sources also clarified that reports of a signing in Paris for a ceasefire agreement and the implementation of Resolution 1701 are inaccurate.



What is set to take place is the implementation of Resolution 1701, meaning there is no need for a new signing. A key question remains: who in Lebanon is authorized to sign?



The sources further noted that if Hochstein travels to France, he may make an announcement from there.