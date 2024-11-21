News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon eyes ceasefire deal as Hochstein's proposal undergoes Israeli review amid ongoing strikes - The details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-21 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon eyes ceasefire deal as Hochstein's proposal undergoes Israeli review amid ongoing strikes - The details
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has followed up on U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein’s talks in Israel regarding a ceasefire and the implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.
This comes as Israeli airstrikes resumed, targeting Beirut's southern suburbs, the city of Tyre, and surrounding areas. Berri is expected to be briefed by Hochstein on the results of these talks soon.
Sources from Ain al-Tineh indicated that Hochstein brought a draft agreement to Tel Aviv that was approved by Hezbollah. The next step will depend on Israel’s response and any possible comments that may require further negotiations on the draft.
If things proceed smoothly, discussions will move to operational aspects, including the timing of the ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal, the deployment of the Lebanese army, and monitoring the implementation of Resolution 1701 in Lebanon and along the Lebanese-Syrian border.
Ain al-Tineh sources denied reports that the agreed-upon draft includes a 60-day truce leading to a permanent ceasefire, which would serve as a monitoring period for the implementation of the ceasefire and Resolution 1701.
As Berri waits for Hochstein to contact him or return to Beirut—or possibly head to Washington via Paris for further consultations—French sources indicated that the U.S. envoy met in Beirut with French ambassador Hervé Magro to coordinate between the two countries.
These sources also clarified that reports of a signing in Paris for a ceasefire agreement and the implementation of Resolution 1701 are inaccurate.
What is set to take place is the implementation of Resolution 1701, meaning there is no need for a new signing. A key question remains: who in Lebanon is authorized to sign?
The sources further noted that if Hochstein travels to France, he may make an announcement from there.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Israel
Hezbollah
Nabih Berri
Amos Hochstein
Ceasefire
Resolution 1701
US
Next
South Lebanon clashes: Israeli researcher killed as forces intensify assault - Here are the latest details
Lebanon's Private Sector Network urges government to take action for stability and economic recovery
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
US envoy Hochstein continues ceasefire talks in Lebanon; Resolution 1701 committee to include Lebanon, Israel, France, the US, and UNIFIL: LBCI sources say
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
US envoy Hochstein continues ceasefire talks in Lebanon; Resolution 1701 committee to include Lebanon, Israel, France, the US, and UNIFIL: LBCI sources say
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Lebanon, Hezbollah agree to US proposal for ceasefire with Israel, Lebanese official tells Reuters
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Lebanon, Hezbollah agree to US proposal for ceasefire with Israel, Lebanese official tells Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-07
David Hale highlights barriers to Lebanon ceasefire amid Israeli-Iran tensions, says leaders must confront Hezbollah to seize peace opportunities
Lebanon News
2024-10-07
David Hale highlights barriers to Lebanon ceasefire amid Israeli-Iran tensions, says leaders must confront Hezbollah to seize peace opportunities
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-20
Finalization of Israel-Lebanon ceasefire: Key points under Israeli discussion amid internal division
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-20
Finalization of Israel-Lebanon ceasefire: Key points under Israeli discussion amid internal division
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:31
Hiba Nasr tells LBCI: Washington 'shifts focus' after ICC ruling on Netanyahu, Lebanon war 'no longer priority'
Lebanon News
13:31
Hiba Nasr tells LBCI: Washington 'shifts focus' after ICC ruling on Netanyahu, Lebanon war 'no longer priority'
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Stalled ceasefire talks: Unresolved disputes strain Israel-Lebanon negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Stalled ceasefire talks: Unresolved disputes strain Israel-Lebanon negotiations
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
South Lebanon clashes: Israeli researcher killed as forces intensify assault - Here are the latest details
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
South Lebanon clashes: Israeli researcher killed as forces intensify assault - Here are the latest details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-20
Lebanon's Private Sector Network urges government to take action for stability and economic recovery
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-20
Lebanon's Private Sector Network urges government to take action for stability and economic recovery
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Stalled ceasefire talks: Unresolved disputes strain Israel-Lebanon negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Stalled ceasefire talks: Unresolved disputes strain Israel-Lebanon negotiations
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Colombian military aircraft delivers medical supplies to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Colombian military aircraft delivers medical supplies to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Iranian spy informed Israel of Nasrallah's arrival in Beirut's southern suburbs: Le Parisien
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Iranian spy informed Israel of Nasrallah's arrival in Beirut's southern suburbs: Le Parisien
0
Lebanon News
10:06
Israel claims strikes on Hezbollah command centers in Beirut’s southern suburbs for third time
Lebanon News
10:06
Israel claims strikes on Hezbollah command centers in Beirut’s southern suburbs for third time
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:44
Hochstein 'expected to fly back to Washington' Thursday; no agreement announcement expected before next week: Axios reports
Lebanon News
12:44
Hochstein 'expected to fly back to Washington' Thursday; no agreement announcement expected before next week: Axios reports
2
Lebanon News
20:01
Israel strikes Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
20:01
Israel strikes Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
3
Lebanon News
19:07
Israel's army warns Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
19:07
Israel's army warns Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate immediately
4
Lebanon News
01:33
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Chmali, Maachouq, and Al-Hosh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:33
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Chmali, Maachouq, and Al-Hosh in South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
10:06
Israel claims strikes on Hezbollah command centers in Beirut’s southern suburbs for third time
Lebanon News
10:06
Israel claims strikes on Hezbollah command centers in Beirut’s southern suburbs for third time
6
Lebanon News
02:23
Israeli army calls for immediate evacuation of specific building in Tyre, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:23
Israeli army calls for immediate evacuation of specific building in Tyre, South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
06:43
Israeli army issues second evacuation warning for residents of Hadath and Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
06:43
Israeli army issues second evacuation warning for residents of Hadath and Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs
8
Lebanon News
04:35
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning
Lebanon News
04:35
Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More