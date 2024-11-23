Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine KeuchkerianIn the second phase of its ground operation, Israel aims to control the coastline, valleys, hills, and the Litani River’s course. This strategy explains the focus on areas that are currently at the center of confrontations with Hezbollah.In the eastern sector, the strategic town of Khiam, overlooking the Galilee panhandle, remains a battleground between Hezbollah and the Israeli army.Israeli forces have attempted to advance into the town, reaching the area known as "Al-Shrayqi spot" in the eastern neighborhoods, where eyewitnesses reported tank movements.Explosions and bursts of gunfire were also heard. Meanwhile, Israeli forces continue their assaults from east to west toward the plains of Marjayoun, with shells hitting homes on the eastern outskirts of the area.In the same sector, specifically in Deir Mimas, about 300 meters from the Litani River, the Israeli army has seized parts of the town near the river and established positions on Tellet Loubie in Kfarkela. Only a handful of residents remain in the town, which has been subjected to shelling, with some shells landing between homes.Meanwhile, Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon’s infrastructure. For the second time, it has targeted the Marjayoun-Nabatieh road, which the Lebanese army reopened Friday morning after an earlier Israeli airstrike.In the western sector, fierce clashes erupted Friday night at the Jebbayn-Chihine-Tayr Harfa area, which Israel previously claimed as secure after advancing into the region.Near Naqoura, Israeli forces continue attempts to encircle the town via Biyyadah.On Saturday morning, an Israeli unit moved between Chamaa and Biyyadah, south of Tyre, where it clashed with Hezbollah fighters on the eastern outskirts of Biyyadah. The Israeli army later entered some of its neighborhoods.According to a Hezbollah statement, Israeli forces suffered casualties, with both deaths and injuries reported. These confrontations followed Israeli "fire-control" over Hamoul, northeast of Naqoura, which is already besieged from Aalma El Chaeb and Labbouneh.A key question remains: why is the Israeli army pushing to control Naqoura?Seizing Naqoura would give Israel control over the coastal plain south of Tyre, cutting off supplies to the town, which it considers a Hezbollah "stronghold."From Naqoura, Israel would also gain oversight of the valleys between Chamaa, Biyyadah, Majdal Zoun, and Mansouri, which, according to Israeli assessments, serve as critical Hezbollah infrastructure.