Israel faces resistance in South Lebanon's Khiam as clashes persist and losses mount

News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-25 | 12:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel faces resistance in South Lebanon&#39;s Khiam as clashes persist and losses mount
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Israel faces resistance in South Lebanon's Khiam as clashes persist and losses mount

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

In the days following Israel's second attempt to seize the town of Khiam, a series of houses in the area were rigged with explosives and detonated.

Over the past 24 hours, sources reported a large explosion near the "Imam Khomeini" compound in northern Khiam, another near the detention center in the southern part of the town, and yet another close to a school in central Khiam, carried out by Israeli forces.

Despite the Israeli army advancing into various neighborhoods in Khiam, clashes persist, particularly in the central and northern-central areas, as Israeli forces continue to be targeted in the eastern and southern parts of the town.

In the eastern sector, a powerful explosion was reported in the Deir Mimas area near the Litani River, although its cause remains unclear. 

Between Deir Mimas, Borj El Mlouk, and Qlayaa, the Israeli army repositioned and reduced its presence following repeated attacks on these points by Hezbollah.

In the western sector, the Israeli army suffered significant losses over the past 24 hours, particularly in Biyyadah, where at least four tanks were destroyed. 

Following these losses, Israeli forces withdrew eastward toward Chamaa and the southern edges of Biyyadah. 

On Monday, an Israeli unit was targeted in a house in Biyyadah after the destruction of a Merkava tank, with casualties reported among its crew.

In Chamaa, Israeli forces escalated their policy of rigging and demolishing structures, blowing up the town's mosque and its minaret. 

Later in the afternoon, large plumes of smoke and the sound of a massive explosion were reported, caused by the detonation of a concrete mixer and a stone factory near Chamaa fortress on its eastern side.

Meanwhile, in the central sector, the intensity of clashes and incursions around the "Bint Jbeil axis" and the surrounding villages has decreased in recent days, although airstrikes and artillery bombardments continue in the area.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Israel

Lebanon

South Lebanon

Khiam

Hezbollah

Clashes

LBCI Next
Intense negotiations continue: Will Israel and Lebanon finalize ceasefire deal?
Mystery surrounds death of Israeli Rabbi in UAE: Who is Rabbi Zvi Kogan?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Clashes continue in South Lebanon's Khiam, Israeli control unconfirmed: LBCI correspondent

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Hezbollah targets Israeli military forces in Khiam, South Lebanon, with four rocket salvos

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-15

Israel's push into South Lebanon marks new phase in ongoing Hezbollah conflict, fuels intense clashes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-14

South Lebanon's second line villages: Israeli forces advance amid fierce clashes with Hezbollah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Intense negotiations continue: Will Israel and Lebanon finalize ceasefire deal?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-24

Mystery surrounds death of Israeli Rabbi in UAE: Who is Rabbi Zvi Kogan?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-24

Ground invasion expands: Israeli forces rig homes in Khiam, Lebanese Army post targeted

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-24

Lebanon negotiations stall: Israel accuses Iran of orchestrating Rabbi's murder

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-11-15

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa showcases Lebanese culture with striking designs at Miss Universe prelims

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-27

Speaker Berri confirms the resistance's non-involvement in Majdal Shams incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Initial toll of Israeli strike on Baalchmay in Mount Lebanon: Five killed, two injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-17

Lebanon health minister reports 8 dead, 2,800 injured in pager explosions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:59

Amal Shehadeh: Israeli meeting suggests possibility of resolution to Lebanon-Israel ceasefire agreement as early as this week

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:53

Lebanon's Education Minister suspends in-person classes on Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

CNN: Netanyahu agreed 'in principle' to ceasefire with Hezbollah during security consultations with Israeli officials Sunday evening

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:11

Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Axios: A US official said that the Israeli Cabinet needs to approve the deal on Tuesday and something can always go wrong until then

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Beirut's suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Israel's army claims targeting Hezbollah military sites in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Axios: The Israeli Security Cabinet is expected approve the deal with Lebanon on Tuesday according to a US official

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More