Intense negotiations continue: Will Israel and Lebanon finalize ceasefire deal?

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Lebanon's response is awaited to minor amendments introduced by Israel to the draft ceasefire agreement.



Political, diplomatic, and public movements within Israel signal a strong push for a resolution in the coming days, with strong support from key decision-makers in the government.



This sentiment was conveyed by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz to U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East, Dan Shapiro, during discussions on Israel's progress in the "Northern Arrows" operation and its demands, including the removal of Hezbollah fighters from border areas and villages overlooking northern Israeli towns.



However, this optimism is tempered by Israel's concerns that public pressure could derail the deal.



Ahead of a scheduled meeting of Israel's Security Cabinet, expected to approve the agreement once Lebanon gives its consent, Israeli officials are worried about dissent within the country.



Notably, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reject the deal, though he has refrained from threatening to leave the government.



Netanyahu met with his ministers and senior security officials on Sunday night before Shapiro's arrival.



The discussions revealed Israeli concerns that U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein might withdraw American mediation efforts if no agreement is reached within days. There is also unease over the possibility of a unilateral U.S. decision to refrain from vetoing a U.N. Security Council resolution on a ceasefire with Lebanon, which could impose terms on Israel.



Simultaneously, Israel's security apparatus has recommended ending the war following an exceptionally challenging day on the battlefield.



Hezbollah launched over 300 drones and rockets, including ground-to-ground missiles, forcing approximately three million Israelis into shelters. These attacks underscored Israel's inability to neutralize Hezbollah's military capabilities fully.



However, decision-makers expressed optimism for a near-term agreement, mainly from Washington's assurances that Israel's concerns will be addressed. This includes allowing the Israeli Air Force freedom to act if the monitoring committee fails to address Israeli reports of violations under the agreement.