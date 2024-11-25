News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
10
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
11
o
Metn
11
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
11
o
South
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
10
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
11
o
Metn
11
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
11
o
South
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Intense negotiations continue: Will Israel and Lebanon finalize ceasefire deal?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-25 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Intense negotiations continue: Will Israel and Lebanon finalize ceasefire deal?
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanon's response is awaited to minor amendments introduced by Israel to the draft ceasefire agreement.
Political, diplomatic, and public movements within Israel signal a strong push for a resolution in the coming days, with strong support from key decision-makers in the government.
This sentiment was conveyed by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz to U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East, Dan Shapiro, during discussions on Israel's progress in the "Northern Arrows" operation and its demands, including the removal of Hezbollah fighters from border areas and villages overlooking northern Israeli towns.
However, this optimism is tempered by Israel's concerns that public pressure could derail the deal.
Ahead of a scheduled meeting of Israel's Security Cabinet, expected to approve the agreement once Lebanon gives its consent, Israeli officials are worried about dissent within the country.
Notably, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reject the deal, though he has refrained from threatening to leave the government.
Netanyahu met with his ministers and senior security officials on Sunday night before Shapiro's arrival.
The discussions revealed Israeli concerns that U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein might withdraw American mediation efforts if no agreement is reached within days. There is also unease over the possibility of a unilateral U.S. decision to refrain from vetoing a U.N. Security Council resolution on a ceasefire with Lebanon, which could impose terms on Israel.
Simultaneously, Israel's security apparatus has recommended ending the war following an exceptionally challenging day on the battlefield.
Hezbollah launched over 300 drones and rockets, including ground-to-ground missiles, forcing approximately three million Israelis into shelters. These attacks underscored Israel's inability to neutralize Hezbollah's military capabilities fully.
However, decision-makers expressed optimism for a near-term agreement, mainly from Washington's assurances that Israel's concerns will be addressed. This includes allowing the Israeli Air Force freedom to act if the monitoring committee fails to address Israeli reports of violations under the agreement.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Negotiations
Israel
Lebanon
Ceasefire
Deal
Agreement
Next
Israel faces resistance in South Lebanon's Khiam as clashes persist and losses mount
Mystery surrounds death of Israeli Rabbi in UAE: Who is Rabbi Zvi Kogan?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:16
Amal Shehadeh: Israeli Security Cabinet to convene Tuesday to discuss ceasefire deal with Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:16
Amal Shehadeh: Israeli Security Cabinet to convene Tuesday to discuss ceasefire deal with Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
09:11
Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Lebanon News
09:11
Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict
0
Lebanon News
05:33
Israeli Channel 14: Agreement reached for France to join monitoring mechanism in Lebanon deal
Lebanon News
05:33
Israeli Channel 14: Agreement reached for France to join monitoring mechanism in Lebanon deal
0
Lebanon News
16:59
Amal Shehadeh: Israeli meeting suggests possibility of resolution to Lebanon-Israel ceasefire agreement as early as this week
Lebanon News
16:59
Amal Shehadeh: Israeli meeting suggests possibility of resolution to Lebanon-Israel ceasefire agreement as early as this week
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Israel faces resistance in South Lebanon's Khiam as clashes persist and losses mount
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Israel faces resistance in South Lebanon's Khiam as clashes persist and losses mount
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-24
Mystery surrounds death of Israeli Rabbi in UAE: Who is Rabbi Zvi Kogan?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-24
Mystery surrounds death of Israeli Rabbi in UAE: Who is Rabbi Zvi Kogan?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-24
Ground invasion expands: Israeli forces rig homes in Khiam, Lebanese Army post targeted
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-24
Ground invasion expands: Israeli forces rig homes in Khiam, Lebanese Army post targeted
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-24
Lebanon negotiations stall: Israel accuses Iran of orchestrating Rabbi's murder
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-24
Lebanon negotiations stall: Israel accuses Iran of orchestrating Rabbi's murder
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2024-11-15
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa showcases Lebanese culture with striking designs at Miss Universe prelims
Variety and Tech
2024-11-15
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa showcases Lebanese culture with striking designs at Miss Universe prelims
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-27
Speaker Berri confirms the resistance's non-involvement in Majdal Shams incident
Lebanon News
2024-07-27
Speaker Berri confirms the resistance's non-involvement in Majdal Shams incident
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Initial toll of Israeli strike on Baalchmay in Mount Lebanon: Five killed, two injured
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Initial toll of Israeli strike on Baalchmay in Mount Lebanon: Five killed, two injured
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
Lebanon health minister reports 8 dead, 2,800 injured in pager explosions
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
Lebanon health minister reports 8 dead, 2,800 injured in pager explosions
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:59
Amal Shehadeh: Israeli meeting suggests possibility of resolution to Lebanon-Israel ceasefire agreement as early as this week
Lebanon News
16:59
Amal Shehadeh: Israeli meeting suggests possibility of resolution to Lebanon-Israel ceasefire agreement as early as this week
2
Lebanon News
14:53
Lebanon's Education Minister suspends in-person classes on Monday
Lebanon News
14:53
Lebanon's Education Minister suspends in-person classes on Monday
3
Lebanon News
07:31
CNN: Netanyahu agreed 'in principle' to ceasefire with Hezbollah during security consultations with Israeli officials Sunday evening
Lebanon News
07:31
CNN: Netanyahu agreed 'in principle' to ceasefire with Hezbollah during security consultations with Israeli officials Sunday evening
4
Lebanon News
09:11
Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Lebanon News
09:11
Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict
5
Lebanon News
09:20
Axios: A US official said that the Israeli Cabinet needs to approve the deal on Tuesday and something can always go wrong until then
Lebanon News
09:20
Axios: A US official said that the Israeli Cabinet needs to approve the deal on Tuesday and something can always go wrong until then
6
Lebanon News
07:39
Beirut's suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes
Lebanon News
07:39
Beirut's suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes
7
Lebanon News
04:28
Israel's army claims targeting Hezbollah military sites in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
04:28
Israel's army claims targeting Hezbollah military sites in Beirut's southern suburbs
8
Lebanon News
09:15
Axios: The Israeli Security Cabinet is expected approve the deal with Lebanon on Tuesday according to a US official
Lebanon News
09:15
Axios: The Israeli Security Cabinet is expected approve the deal with Lebanon on Tuesday according to a US official
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More