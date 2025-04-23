President Aoun discusses education reform with Minister Karami, urges support from Lebanese diaspora

President Joseph Aoun received Education Minister Rima Karami, who briefed him on the progress made at the ministry since she assumed office, as well as the findings uncovered during this period.



Karami said she presented the president with her main priorities, which include addressing learning loss and improving the quality of education.



She also discussed the demands of teaching staff—both in schools and universities—and the expectations placed on them, particularly in terms of performance quality.



She emphasized the importance of laying the groundwork for long-term development rather than simply managing a crisis, stressing that the foundation lies in adherence to the law and the procedures that help build state institutions.



She said these are the cornerstone of every decision issued by the Ministry of Education.



President Aoun reiterated his pride in the achievements of Lebanese individuals worldwide, calling them “Lebanon’s true wealth.”



Speaking during a meeting with Elias Chami—the founder and president of Vitex Pharmaceuticals—and a delegation of company executives based in New South Wales, Australia, the president noted that the Lebanese community in Australia has played a key role in strengthening bilateral relations.



He added that Lebanese expatriates are deeply integrated into Australian society and institutions, where they are held in high regard by both the public and officials.



“Lebanon needs you,” Aoun said. “Every time I meet Lebanese expats around the world, I sense how deeply connected they are to their roots and their strong desire to support their homeland. It is the responsibility of the Lebanese state to ensure political, security, and economic stability to encourage them to invest in Lebanon—or even return to live here.”