Israel's ceasefire with Lebanon: A 60-day test under fire

2024-11-28
3min
Israel's ceasefire with Lebanon: A 60-day test under fire

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The initial phase of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon is being treated as a 60-day trial by Israeli officials. 

Defense Minister Israel Katz and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi have instructed Israeli forces to remain on high alert, prepared to respond decisively to any perceived violations by Lebanese individuals near the border.  

While the Israeli military has delineated restricted zones in southern Lebanon where residents are prohibited from returning, its actions have extended to areas not officially marked off-limits. This includes recent incidents of fire in towns such as Rmeish, Wazzani, and Marjaayoun, raising questions about the scope of Israel's enforcement measures.  

Israel claims the agreement allows for a gradual return of Lebanese civilians to their homes, starting two weeks after the ceasefire and only after the Lebanese Army deploys to those areas. Until then, the Israeli military has vowed to keep these zones clear, employing all necessary means to enforce compliance.  

These measures have fueled insecurity among residents in Israel's northern settlements. 

In a controversial move, Defense Minister Katz canceled in-person schooling in the north, citing security concerns. The decision sparked widespread criticism, with opponents viewing it as evidence that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rushed into the ceasefire agreement without adequately preparing for its aftermath.  

Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, has called for transparency, urging the government to present the agreement to the public, particularly given the secrecy surrounding certain clauses. Lieberman revealed that the U.S.-Israel guarantees document includes the "Iran Clause." 

Under this clause, the U.S. commits to working with Israel to prevent Iranian destabilization efforts in the region, counter Tehran's influence in Lebanon, and obstruct any Iranian attempts to undermine the agreement, directly or through proxies.  

Additionally, the document requires Israel to notify the U.S. before taking action against Iran. 

As part of the agreement, the U.S. will chair the monitoring committee, which includes guiding Lebanese Armed Forces operations to prevent violations and ensure effective monitoring.  

As the agreement enters its second day of implementation, Israel's military has made clear its intent to respond immediately and forcefully to any perceived breaches. This dynamic places Lebanese civilians at risk, effectively leaving them at the mercy of decisions made by Israeli soldiers on the ground.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Ceasefire

Lebanon

Test

Fire

Deal

