In Syria, renewed battles reshape alliances and military strategies: The details

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



As battles intensify in Syria, opposition forces are waging two fundamental operations: "Deterrence of Aggression" and "Dawn of Freedom."

The first operation is termed "Deterrence of Aggression," involving various opposition factions, most notably Hayʼat Tahrir al-Sham and factions from the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army. In this battle, the opposition has gained control of Aleppo and parts of the surrounding province.



Key locations seized include al-Nayrab airport and air defense units in its vicinity. Syrian government forces, Iranian-backed factions, and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces were expelled from these areas.



Initially, these forces attempted to establish a presence in some neighborhoods of Aleppo. In response, the U.S. reaffirmed its support for its Kurdish allies, encouraging them to retaliate against the forces that attacked them.



The forces participating in this operation also seized Ma`arat al-Nu`man, located south of the Idlib governorate, 84 kilometers from Aleppo and 60 kilometers from Hama. However, their attempts to advance toward the central Syrian city of Hama have so far been unsuccessful.



The second operation, named "Dawn of Freedom," is led by the Syrian National Army and Turkish-aligned Syrian factions. This battle specifically targets areas controlled by Kurdish factions hostile to Turkey, primarily the Kurdistan Workers' Party.



The Turkish-backed forces have reached the city of Tall Rifat, located 40 kilometers north of Aleppo. Reports indicate these forces have surrounded the area, which includes approximately 200,000 people, the majority of whom are Kurds.



Meanwhile, the Syrian Armed Forces, Iranian-backed factions (including Hezbollah), and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces have entered Syria via a military route near the al-Bukamal border crossing with Iraq. These forces are reorganizing and have launched, or are preparing to launch, counterattacks to reclaim lost areas, particularly Aleppo, with support from Russian airstrikes.



The renewed conflict in Syria has compelled Iranian-backed forces and Turkish-backed militants to reevaluate their military deployment strategies. Notably, Russian units have vacated some of their positions in the region.