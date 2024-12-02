News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
In Syria, renewed battles reshape alliances and military strategies: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02 | 12:51
High views
Share
Share
3
min
In Syria, renewed battles reshape alliances and military strategies: The details
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
As battles intensify in Syria, opposition forces are waging two fundamental operations: "Deterrence of Aggression" and "Dawn of Freedom."
The first operation is termed "Deterrence of Aggression," involving various opposition factions, most notably Hayʼat Tahrir al-Sham and factions from the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army. In this battle, the opposition has gained control of Aleppo and parts of the surrounding province.
Key locations seized include al-Nayrab airport and air defense units in its vicinity. Syrian government forces, Iranian-backed factions, and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces were expelled from these areas.
Initially, these forces attempted to establish a presence in some neighborhoods of Aleppo. In response, the U.S. reaffirmed its support for its Kurdish allies, encouraging them to retaliate against the forces that attacked them.
The forces participating in this operation also seized Ma`arat al-Nu`man, located south of the Idlib governorate, 84 kilometers from Aleppo and 60 kilometers from Hama. However, their attempts to advance toward the central Syrian city of Hama have so far been unsuccessful.
The second operation, named "Dawn of Freedom," is led by the Syrian National Army and Turkish-aligned Syrian factions. This battle specifically targets areas controlled by Kurdish factions hostile to Turkey, primarily the Kurdistan Workers' Party.
The Turkish-backed forces have reached the city of Tall Rifat, located 40 kilometers north of Aleppo. Reports indicate these forces have surrounded the area, which includes approximately 200,000 people, the majority of whom are Kurds.
Meanwhile, the Syrian Armed Forces, Iranian-backed factions (including Hezbollah), and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces have entered Syria via a military route near the al-Bukamal border crossing with Iraq. These forces are reorganizing and have launched, or are preparing to launch, counterattacks to reclaim lost areas, particularly Aleppo, with support from Russian airstrikes.
The renewed conflict in Syria has compelled Iranian-backed forces and Turkish-backed militants to reevaluate their military deployment strategies. Notably, Russian units have vacated some of their positions in the region.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Syria
Turkey
Iran
Hezbollah
Aleppo
Idlib
Next
Recorded ceasefire violations: Monitoring committee to mobilize as Lebanese Army strengthens southern front
Amid ceasefire breaches, Israeli incursions and roadblocks strain lives in southern Lebanese villages
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:24
Israel is monitoring Syria to prevent Iranian weapon transfers to Hezbollah: Avichay Adraee
Middle East News
09:24
Israel is monitoring Syria to prevent Iranian weapon transfers to Hezbollah: Avichay Adraee
0
Middle East News
06:10
Iranian FM says talks with Turkey on Syria were 'constructive'
Middle East News
06:10
Iranian FM says talks with Turkey on Syria were 'constructive'
0
Middle East News
2024-12-01
Israeli army prevents Iranian plane from landing in Syria over suspected arms shipment to Hezbollah: Yedioth Ahronoth
Middle East News
2024-12-01
Israeli army prevents Iranian plane from landing in Syria over suspected arms shipment to Hezbollah: Yedioth Ahronoth
0
Lebanon News
12:47
Hezbollah not intending to send fighters to Assad in Syria for now: Reuters
Lebanon News
12:47
Hezbollah not intending to send fighters to Assad in Syria for now: Reuters
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza: Israel maintains tensions on multiple fronts
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza: Israel maintains tensions on multiple fronts
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Recorded ceasefire violations: Monitoring committee to mobilize as Lebanese Army strengthens southern front
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Recorded ceasefire violations: Monitoring committee to mobilize as Lebanese Army strengthens southern front
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-01
Amid ceasefire breaches, Israeli incursions and roadblocks strain lives in southern Lebanese villages
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-01
Amid ceasefire breaches, Israeli incursions and roadblocks strain lives in southern Lebanese villages
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-01
Trump adviser Massad Boulos tells LBCI: Biden and Trump collaborated on Lebanon ceasefire, calls presidential crisis ‘challenging’
Lebanon News
2024-12-01
Trump adviser Massad Boulos tells LBCI: Biden and Trump collaborated on Lebanon ceasefire, calls presidential crisis ‘challenging’
0
World News
2024-10-02
Xinhua News Agency: More than 200 Chinese nationals evacuated safely from Lebanon
World News
2024-10-02
Xinhua News Agency: More than 200 Chinese nationals evacuated safely from Lebanon
0
World News
2024-10-01
Houthis announce targeting two ships in Red and Arabian seas
World News
2024-10-01
Houthis announce targeting two ships in Red and Arabian seas
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israeli airstrikes target Tyre, South Lebanon; multiple casualties reported
Lebanon News
2024-09-29
Israeli airstrikes target Tyre, South Lebanon; multiple casualties reported
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:21
Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah launched multiple rockets at Israeli army positions
Lebanon News
10:21
Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah launched multiple rockets at Israeli army positions
2
Lebanon News
10:31
Hezbollah says it carried out a defensive response to Israeli army positions in Ruwaisat Al-Alam
Lebanon News
10:31
Hezbollah says it carried out a defensive response to Israeli army positions in Ruwaisat Al-Alam
3
Lebanon News
14:02
Israel's army launches strikes in Lebanon, more info to come: Spokesperson claims
Lebanon News
14:02
Israel's army launches strikes in Lebanon, more info to come: Spokesperson claims
4
Lebanon News
07:42
Israeli army claims targeting military vehicles near Hezbollah infrastructure in Bekaa
Lebanon News
07:42
Israeli army claims targeting military vehicles near Hezbollah infrastructure in Bekaa
5
Lebanon News
03:21
Israeli airstrike hits Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, Hermel District
Lebanon News
03:21
Israeli airstrike hits Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, Hermel District
6
Lebanon News
14:30
Airstrikes hit Lebanon towns, reconnaissance aircraft spotted: State media
Lebanon News
14:30
Airstrikes hit Lebanon towns, reconnaissance aircraft spotted: State media
7
Lebanon News
13:44
Israel informs US of planned strikes in Lebanon, report says
Lebanon News
13:44
Israel informs US of planned strikes in Lebanon, report says
8
World News
13:14
Hochstein expresses concern over Israel’s 'dangerous game' in Lebanon as ceasefire teeters: Axios
World News
13:14
Hochstein expresses concern over Israel’s 'dangerous game' in Lebanon as ceasefire teeters: Axios
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More