Israeli security agencies recommend action against Houthis in Yemen as Netanyahu seeks trial delay

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Israeli security agencies have advised political leaders not to delay an attack on the Houthis in Yemen, despite assessments that the strike, no matter how powerful, will not fully undermine their military capabilities.



It was revealed that these agencies have developed an attack plan over the past two weeks, which includes destroying stockpiles of drones and ballistic missiles and their storage facilities.



This will be done in parallel with intensified intelligence efforts to identify and collect strategic targets that complement the attack’s target list.



The ongoing threat from the Houthis to Israel presents the biggest challenge after Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has used this situation to request a postponement of his trial, citing the emergency security situation.



Meanwhile, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated that Yemen is the only remaining arm of the Iran axis in the region that Israel has not yet cut off.



This comes as Israeli security agencies simultaneously discussed the potential attack against Iran.



Amid Israel’s threats toward Yemen and Iran, the families of Hamas hostages raised their voices, demanding that any potential deal not be conducted in phases.



Their rallying cry calls for an immediate end to the war and the simultaneous release of all hostages. So far, their pleas have fallen on deaf ears among officials.



Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that Israel will remain in Gaza after fully eliminating Hamas, with complete military freedom, similar to its stance in the West Bank.