Long-term goals: Israel expands military presence in Syria with plans for strategic control

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has set a date for the continued presence of Israeli forces in Syria's strategic Golan Heights region, with plans to remain until at least the end of 2025.



This announcement made a day after Netanyahu's surprise visit to the peak of Mount Hermon, was accompanied by the military's detailed strategy to intensify its operations in the area, including expanding Israel's control over additional Syrian territory, potentially reaching Daraa.



The Israeli military confirmed that it has nearly fully taken control of Syria's Al Qunaitra province and is significantly increasing its ground operations.



Additional infantry, engineering units, armored vehicles, and bulldozers are now part of these efforts. In some regions, the military has forcibly displaced residents and raised the Israeli flag at various key sites, including hills and military outposts.



Security and military officials emphasize the significance of Al Qunaitra, stressing that its strategic value is comparable to that of Mount Hermon.



In the past 24 hours, the Golan Heights saw intensive aerial activity, with military censors lifting restrictions to disclose that Israel's forces have utilized a combination of air, land, and naval operations to target and destroy Syrian military assets.



Amid these developments, former Knesset member Zvi Hauser warned against a potential future withdrawal of Israeli forces from these areas, calling for the establishment of buffer zones beyond previous agreements. He also advocated for redefining borders and reinforcing security zones to protect Israel from future threats.



The Israeli military's reinforcement of control over Mount Hermon and its plans to push further into Syrian territory were seen by defense and intelligence experts as essential measures, both for national security and military intelligence.



The ongoing security situation across multiple fronts has escalated, prompting Netanyahu to convene a high-level consultation session at a military base.



Defense Minister Israel Katz, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, and heads of various security agencies participated in discussions focusing on developments along Israel's northern and southern borders, with Syria's situation and ongoing prisoner exchange negotiations at the forefront of the talks.



Israel is making notable progress in securing key objectives, with significant attention now being placed on the success of its prisoner deal.