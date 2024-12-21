News
Israel's defense system falters as Yemen missile attacks and regional tensions mount
2024-12-21 | 13:05
Israel's defense system falters as Yemen missile attacks and regional tensions mount
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
The failure of Israel's defense system to intercept a ballistic missile launched from Yemen marks a serious setback, highlighting the country's inability to enhance its defense systems more than a year after the "Al-Aqsa Flood" war.
The missile, launched from Yemen, injured at least 20 people and forced about a million residents into shelters.
This missile is the second fired by the Houthis in just a few days. The failure to intercept it has prompted an investigation into why the defense systems, which were supposed to intercept the missile, were not activated.
There is also an effort to identify the missile's type, with reports indicating it may be from an advanced and dangerous missile system.
On Saturday morning, Israeli airspace was breached from the east by a drone launched toward the Negev, coinciding with an escalation in threats from both military and political leadership on multiple fronts.
On the Lebanon and Syria fronts, the Israeli military maintained a heightened state of tension. It intensified shelling of southern Lebanon, where three young men were kidnapped on Friday, and expanded its incursion into Syrian territory.
The situation is expected to escalate, as confirmed by several officials, especially with the ongoing trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The goal appears to be diverting attention from the trials and the serious charges against him.
