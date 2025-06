Israeli navy intercepts eight drones from Iran using new "Lightning Defense" system: Avichay Adraee

The Israeli military said its navy intercepted eight aerial drones launched from Iran overnight, marking the first operational use of the “Lightning Defense” air defense system. Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced in a post on X.



“For the first time, the ‘Lightning Defense’ air defense system was used, along with the long-range interceptor missile LRAD,” Adraee said. “The interceptor missile, which is mounted on a Sa’ar 6 missile ship, is capable of dealing with a variety of threats such as drones, cruise missiles, rocket fire, and surface-to-sea missiles.”



According to Adraee, “During the night hours, the fleet of warships managed to intercept eight aerial drones launched from Iran.”



He added that “since the beginning of the operation, the number of drones intercepted by missile ships has reached about 25, all of which posed a threat to Israeli citizens.”



He further noted that “the missile ships are deployed, in cooperation with the air force, on all fronts and assist in the mission of protecting Israeli airspace.”

#عاجل سلاح البحرية اعترض الليلة الماضية 8 قطع جوية مسيرة أطلقت من ايران؛ لأول مرة تم اعتراض مسيرة من خلال نظام الدفاع الجوي "البرق الدفاعي"



⭕️لأول مرة تم استخدام نظام الدفاع الجوي "البرق الدفاعي" وصاروخ الاعتراض طويل المدى LRAD.

صاروخ الاعتراض الذي تم وضعه على متن سفينة صواريخ… pic.twitter.com/g2UUq3XzDS — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 16, 2025